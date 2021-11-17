It is less than a week until Thanksgiving, a day set aside to gather with family and/or friends—to eat. That’s it. The day is devoted solely to eating. Not all day long (unless you have fresh-out-of-the-oven, roasted giblet nibblers in your house), but at that awkward mid-afternoon hour, after exhaustive meal prep in the kitchen. Then, everybody sits down, gives a quick nod of thanks, and devours turkey and all the trimmings. That’s your average Thanksgiving in America.
Aside from the all-out feast with roast bird as the main dish, Thanksgiving includes:
• taking long, guilt-free naps,
• taking long, guilt-free walks (unless it’s while everyone else is on KP duty after dinner. Then there is guilt.)
• consuming multiple guilt-laden desserts (pumpkin pie and pecan pie for me),
• picking the carcass clean afterward for leftovers (“Carcass” is such an unappetizing word for what remains after the meal, isn’t it?. No guilty pleasure there.), and
• making a wish with the wishbone.
This is a quirky annual tradition I get excited about, even at the ripe young age of 61. I keep an eye on the V-shaped bone—officially called a furcula (Latin for little fork) —while dealing with the meal’s aftermath. We dig through the mishmash in the container drawer, trying to find lids to match the containers of leftovers; we wash and dry dishes by hand after the dishwasher has been filled to capacity; we exclaim about how full we are and wonder why we had a second serving of mashed potatoes and gravy; all while waiting for the wishbone to be declared dry enough for the wishbone breaking contest.
When that time comes, I find a fellow thumb-wrestler, which sometimes takes a little prodding (not everyone loves this time-honored ritual as much as I do). We each grip our respective side of the bone, place our thumbs against the flat interclavicle at the top, make a wish, and pull. The bone snaps, and the one who ends up with the bigger portion of the wishbone gets a lucky break: their wish (or mine) will come true!
Of course, no wish will ever come true if it is spoken aloud, so it’s hard to determine the results of wish-making, but believing the wish will come true can influence the outcome of that wish.
Just like
• making a wish on the first star at night (“Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight. ”),
• making a wish before blowing out all the candles on a birthday cake (if they don’t all go out, the wish is not granted),
• crossing your fingers and making a wish,
• making a wish while throwing a penny into a fountain, and
• making a wish while holding your breath and driving past a cemetery (if you make it from one end to the other without running out of breath, your wish will come true).
We must believe!
Believing makes Life easier to be with. Find a penny and pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck. Believe it, and you’ll soon see good fortune all around you. Heck, you’re a penny richer. There’s proof right there.
Don’t walk under a ladder and everybody stays safe. You don’t run into it and the person standing on a rung doesn’t get knocked off. I believe the ladder theory.
Carry a rabbit’s foot for good luck? Why not? It can’t hurt.
Nor can knocking on wood. (As long as you don’t knock too hard. That would hurt.)
Don’t open your umbrella inside and nobody’s eyes get poked out. What luck!
Black cat crosses your path? That one stumps me. The only black cat I’ve known was a snarly, feisty feline who scratched with a vengeance. It truly was bad luck to have that one cross my path. So how to turn the black cat situation around? Do something nice (i. e., let someone else have the last piece of pie and you’ll likely find the one remaining parking spot in the crowded lot next time you’re looking. What goes around comes around, some would say. I believe it.), take an elevator to the 13th floor (if you can find one), and throw some salt over your left shoulder. If you believe you’re lucky (or if you come upon a four-leaf clover), felicity will abound.
One last thing: start doing your thumb exercises. Wishbone wrestling season is less than a week away.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
