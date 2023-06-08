It was Bunco night. Twelve women friends had gathered to enjoy picture-perfect, magazine-worthy appetizers (prepared by the host’s husband, bless his gourmet soul), beverages (Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink was offered as an option, which is my new favorite summer refresher), licorice (a staple with this Bunco group), salted chocolate covered caramels (what’s Bunco without them?), and a peachy summery dessert. Oh, and we played some Bunco on the side.
We relaxed after the winners’ kitty was divvied up and then Maxine got up from her chair and stepped into the circle of chatty women.
“I have a new way of painting my toenails, ” she announced as she worked off one shoe with her other foot. “It is soooo much easier. ” She stuck her bare foot into the middle of the circle. Everyone stopped talking and leaned in to study Maxine’s toes. Several seconds passed. No one moved; each woman struggling to find the special something about Maxine’s tootsies. Honestly, I was puzzled. What was I looking for? A color? A shape? Not being of the pedicure pedigree, I was clueless.
“I only paint the big one! ” she exclaimed.
The freeze frame thawed. Ohhhhhhh…” the group of women sighed. And then we could all see that Maxine’s big toe glimmered candy apple red but the rest of her toes were unpainted. If she hadn’t pointed it out, we wouldn’t have noticed. Brilliant!
Before I had a chance to think it through, I responded. “I can top that! ” I kicked off my shoe and held my foot out for all to see. I turned it this way and that so everyone could get a good look. “I don’t paint any of mine! ” The whole group of women pulled back in unison. You’d think I’d just exposed a body part much more personal than my five little piggies. No polish whatsoever? Who ever heard of such a thing? They were aghast.
I am most certainly in the minority. Only one other woman there had unvarnished toenails.
I laughed. The others sort of laughed. And then we all laughed and went back to talking about our gardens, our pet sitters, noisy oversized pickup trucks.
As an environmentalist, I am proud of my bare-naked toes. Not participating in the manicure/pedicure practice is one of the small things I do to save our earth, one natural twinkle toe at a time. I think of the numerous bottles of polish lined up in medicine cabinets across first-world countries, the toxic polish removers, the wipes, the nail files…these are all considered contaminates that cannot be recycled. So I choose to buff, clean and trim with no polish.
This planet of ours is also the reason I don’t color my hair. I’ve always yearned to be a redhead, but I think of the chemicals going down the drain and into our water with each dye job and I don’t want to contribute to that. Think of it: the average age for a person’s hair to turn gray is 36. If people wouldn’t cover up their gray, we’d see that it happens a lot earlier than we’ve assumed. We’d realize that being gray is not an old ladies’ curse, it is something we’ve earned. Instead of spending time in a whirly chair with an oversized bib on, inhaling noxious fumes, we could be in the great big, beautiful, wonderful out-of-doors au naturel, breathing the pure air released by the trees all around us. (Assuming there are no wildfires clogging up the skies.)
Although the earth belongs to all of us, I judge not those who choose to alter their natural appearance in environmentally unfriendly ways. To each her own. But I do wonder who determines what is considered attractive in society. Why did blond become what gentlemen prefer? What prompted women to cover their faces with make-up—at least as far back as Cleopatra? Or pluck their eyebrows? How did women come to find themselves wearing high heels? (I initially type-o’d high hells. Ha ha. They are hellishly uncomfortable and impossibly impractical.) Who convinced the female population that thong underwear is enjoyable to wear or pleasing to see at the beach? That we should shave our legs and underarms?
I admit I am guilty of buying into a few of these conventions, but as I grow older I am less inclined to. I try not to allow society to determine how I should look and what is considered attractive. If I had daughters and granddaughters I’d be encouraging them to make similar choices. Just smile, I would tell them. It’s cheaper than plastic surgery and has the same effect.
Sometimes, in moments of weakness, I consider getting back in the beautification game, but most of the time I am thankful that period in my life is behind me. I’ll take my bare little piggies and go wee, wee, wee all the way home.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
