It doesn’t happen often enough, but every once in awhile I get a hankering to go through boxes and get rid of stuff. This mood grabbed me last week and dropped me downstairs in front of our storage shelves. There are a lot of boxes on those shelves! Boxes of old letters, photographs, scrapbooks, memorabilia from my parents’ past, craft supplies, gift wrap and bags and ribbons and bows, boxes of computer cables and disks and old phones—and Apple boxes. How can anyone get rid of an Apple box? They are solid to the core. (Get it?) My boxes are full of the same bits and bobs everyone keeps—right? (Please say it is so!)
I could have been overwhelmed, looking at a wide and tall wall of boxes staring back at me. But I managed to stay focused on my mission, unfazed by the amount of personal possessions I deem worthy to keep around. (Some might call it baggage.) I reached up to the top shelf, very lefthand corner, and pulled down a box of ephemera from 25 years ago, opened it up, and started making piles. One was for trash, another for recycling, and a much smaller one was for the few things I wanted to keep from that era in my life.
I found a slip of paper from this box that tickled old memories. It was a receipt from a credit card purchase made in the ’90s. I remember the skirt well: white corduroy with buttons down the front, purchased for $28 at a boutique shop in Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs. The receipt was created by the clerk who laid my card on a card-reading contraption, then placed carbon papers over the card. She ran the device’s embosser over the paper to the right, then back to the left, which made a loud chunk-chunk sound as it imprinted my card information onto the carbon paper. Remember those card readers? At the bottom of the receipt it says, “IMPORTANT: RETAIN THIS COPY FOR YOUR RECORDS. ” And so I did. For 25 years. In fact—don’t judge—it is one of the few items from the box I kept for posterity. (It could be a collector’s item some day. They aren’t made anymore!)
That was before charge cards became more advanced. In the early 2000s, we had to wait while the clerk used the phone to call a data center to authorize the transaction. Sometimes they couldn’t get through which meant our card was denied. That was just the way things were. We paid with cash or check instead.
This morning, as I handed my credit card to a clerk, I told her about my carbon copy receipt of yore. She tapped my card against a scanner, which immediately read the chip imbedded in the card, and that was it. I didn’t sign anything; I didn’t get a receipt. (It was emailed to me.) While she handled the transaction, she reminisced about her mother placing orders on the phone from the Sears catalog, then driving to the store several days later to pick up her purchase.
Ah yes, catalogs! Especially at Christmastime when the big Montgomery Ward catalog arrived in the mail, each of us kids would study the toys pages and circle the things we wanted the most. We spent hours perusing those catalogs, hoping, dreaming, and wondering how Santa would know what was on our catalog list. (I think my mom told him in secret.)
After Christmas, I was given the catalogs to use as toys themselves. My mother drew a floorpan of a house on a big sheet of cardboard. Then I cut out pictures of people to use as paper dolls and outfitted the house with pictures of furniture and household goods. (I was easily entertained. Still am.)
Inch-and-a-half thick catalogs from Sears and Wards are a thing of the past. Sears, Roebuck and Co. founded in 1892, has emerged from bankruptcy with only 22 physical stores left. Montgomery Ward, in operation since 1872, now has an online presence only. Nowadays we sit in front of our computers where we have access to millions of pages. (I googled Barbie just to see. There were 526,000,000 results.)
Going through boxes of old stuff isn’t exactly fun, but it can be gratifying. This time, as I dug through old effects, I reflected on younger days when Christmas sparkled with excitement and using a credit card was a luxury. Plus, the end result was that I cleared off some storage shelf space. Now there’s room for a new box holding today’s memories-in-the-making.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
