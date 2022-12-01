Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.