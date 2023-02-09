Random Acts of Kindness Day is Friday, February 17. It’s a day specifically designated for each of us to intentionally go out of our way to do unexpected, nice things for others—and for ourselves. Here is a column I wrote in 2017 about this delightful day (with some updates). I’m rerunning it a week in advance so we have time to prepare for the upcoming, action-packed day.
Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. When we were in grade school we said this little chant when someone bigger, older and mean called us names. We thought our retort made us look strong and unfazed but deep within, our spirit shriveled. Unkind words did hurt, and they still do.
Recently every tantrum we see or hear about brings a new arsenal of verbal bullets that assaults our country as a whole and each of us as global citizens. When we hear a vile vocabulary used by people of prominence, we perceive permission to speak the same. It is tempting to fire back at each insult-of-the-day we hear. But really, what good does it do?
When I was growing up my mother gave one piece of advice more than any other: If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. She had to remind us often because, even if we were considerate with our friends, we were not so kind to our siblings. But we were children, pushing the boundaries, learning right from wrong. Thanks to our vigilant mother, we eventually came to understand that name-calling is not the way to solve conflicts.
In her book Small Wonder, Barbara Kingsolver said, “I can lay no claim to goodness until I can prove that mean people have not made me mean.” We don’t have to go along to get along. Let’s show each other that we want our planet to be a kinder, gentler home, that we respect the dignity of all, that complacency is not our agenda yet neither is division. We want to “claim goodness;” to show family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and strangers alike that in our personal sphere of influence, mean is not begetting mean. Next Friday, February 17, we are encouraged to become RAKtivists during Random Acts of Kindness Day (as if we need a designated time for being benevolent). Let’s make our actions speak louder than words.
Random Acts of Kindness Day is a week away so start those wheels spinning. Daydream about ways to be kind, write your ideas down, add to the list, plan for ways to accomplish some of your ideas, and then next Friday, be ready to kick kindness into high gear (in a friendly way, of course). It’s easy (and it’s golden): Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Mail a letter, or at least leave a note on a windshield; bake your favorite cookies and give them away; check the air in a loved one’s tires and fill them if they need it. Buy a bagful (or three) of groceries and deliver it to a shelter; hold the door for the person behind you; make your sister’s/brother’s/roommate’s bed. While driving, leave plenty of room for the car next to you to merge into your lane—and smile while doing it; bring donuts to work. Too busy? It doesn’t take any time at all to tip the grocery sacker. Be generous.
We don’t have to wait until February 17 to start our RAKtivism. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” Hopefully we’ll discover that it’s so much fun, we won’t stop when the day has ended.
And it doesn’t hurt to be reminded that if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
