We are 85 days into the coronavirus stay-at-home lifestyle. Lots of people have decided they’ve had enough and are ditching the cautionary measures. They’re going out to eat, socializing without masks and hanging out closer than six feet apart.
Not me. I’d revel in the chance to give some hugs, get some in return, eat something other than my own cooking (we enjoy our home-cooked meals, we just need a break!), and breathe in public without a piece of fabric covering my nose and mouth, but I’m not gonna do it. I’m playing it safe because I don’t want to be the reason anyone gets sick—or worse.
I’ve been doing remarkably well with social distancing, thanks in large part to Zoom. Until my first video conference on March 13, I’d never heard of Zoom (except for the TV show called Zoom which my younger sisters used to watch in the ’70s. I can hear the song in my head: “C’mon and zoom, zoom, zoom-a zoom! Everybody’s doin’ it, everybody’s havin’ a ball!” Apropos today, isn’t it?) Overnight, Zoom became my new best friend, or at least allowed me to keep in touch with my old best friends. It is the answer to the isolation blues. It is user friendly and it is free.
What more could a person want?
Well…how much time ya got?
There’s a lot I want from Zoom, or from other Zoom users anyway. In fact, I started keeping a list. Follow these Thunker’s Rules for Zooming and see how much better your (and my) Zoom experience becomes:
1) Stage your background. The best looking person I encountered on Zoom was a woman who cleared everything off the wall behind her. All we saw was her head and shoulders against a dark green background. There were no book spines to try to read on the shelf, no cats pawing at the camera, no littered desk.
2) Dump the virtual background. At first it was novel to see Chris appear to be in Hawaii and Dave look like he was in a hot air balloon. But the ghost-like disappearing and reappearing body parts and hair that is here one minute, gone the next is very distracting. Yeah, a virtual background hides a multitude of clutter sins, but if you just tidy up your area…(one finger pointing at you means three are pointing at me!)
3) Get the light right—unless you’re trying to hide something, like your HAIR! Overhead lights don’t help your meeting mates see you, and lights behind you are simply galling. Make sure there’s lots of light illuminating your face from the front and you’ll be the best looking meeting attendee of all.
4) That said, don’t primp. It’s a dead giveaway that you’re admiring yourself on the screen instead of looking at (and paying attention to) the other meeting attendees.
5) Don’t eat during the meeting unless everyone else is eating too. It isn’t pretty, especially if your camera is set at the wrong angle, which brings us to…
6) Set your camera at eye level, which is the closest you can get to having a face-to-face conversation with someone across the table. If you position your device too low, others are forced to look up your nostrils. If the camera is too high, you look like you’re talking to angels. (Granted, some friends are angels, but they probably don’t hang out in the heavens above.)
7) If you’re attending the meeting with someone else, sit close to them and set your device back far enough so both of you are completely visible in the screen. Seeing two halves of you does not make a whole. Leaning in toward the device has an ill effect as well: the closer you get to your camera, the more your nose grows to be the size and shape of a lightbulb.
8) If you must move locations during the meeting, don’t pick up your Zooming device and carry it with you while the camera is on; it only makes people dizzy the way a 3-D or IMAX movie does. Simply click on the video icon to turn off the camera until you are settled in your new surroundings, then turn the camera back on.
9) In the same vein, please don’t hold your device in your hand while on Zoom, but put it down so it remains motionless. A jiggling device makes everyone else seasick. And try to stay relatively still. Not rigid, just not like a four-year-old who got his hands on a SuperBall. If everyone on the screen, Brady Bunch-style, is moving, it’s really difficult to focus.
10) When you aren’t speaking, make sure you are muted. Hover your mouse over your own picture and a little red microphone will appear in the corner. Click on that and you’ll be muted. Click on it again to unmute. There are other ways to do this, but for now we’ll stick with this one. You can do this! Don’t expect the facilitator to do it for you. Plan ahead—if you know you’ll be speaking next, unmute a few seconds before it’s your turn. Then the entire group doesn’t have to wait while you busy yourself with unmuting. Once you have the floor, speak with your inside voice. We can hear you just fine.
11) Some people like to set the camera at an odd angle so we can only see the upper half of their face. Please adjust the camera so others can see mostly you, not your ceiling. That’s why we’re Zooming in the first place—to see your glorious smile!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
