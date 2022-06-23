It’s summertime—the season for swimming pools, popsicles, gardens, hammocks, sunshine, bare feet, farmers markets, lightning bugs, family vacations and family reunions.
As you know from my last column, I spent a weekend recently at a reunion with my mother’s side of the family in southern Illinois. On Sunday morning, before we “Ward 8” departed, the family gathered for a delightful breakfast at my cousin Debbie and her husband John’s home. We broke out the old photo albums, with faded black and white portraits going back multiple generations; square snapshots with scalloped edges from my youth (and a Polaroid mixed in every once in awhile); and the more current 3x5” and 4x6” color photos (which have since been replaced by digital versions that get passed around on somebody’s phone with a grimy screen).
The old photos are the ties that bind us together. Some of us may not know each other very well but we all know—and are related to—the same people in these photographs. Our shared lineage connects us. I like that.
When people moan, “What are we gonna do with all the old photos?”
I say, “Make room. Get some acid-free boxes, divide the photos by decades, and store them in the boxes. Somebody will appreciate your effort someday.” (This advice came to me via my friend Carol and her husband, professional genealogist and internationally known lecturer Paul Milner. They say to do this with documents and letters too.)
My affiliate Joe went to his own family reunion last weekend, which I had to miss because I was in COVID-induced isolation (woe was me). His cousin Laura put together a slideshow of the family through the generations and sent it to me so I wouldn’t feel completely left out.
As I watched the presentation, I thought about how precious all of the faces in those photos were (and are) to everyone at Joe’s reunion. But if we’d swapped albums and showed Joe’s family’s photos to the Wards and the Ward photos to Joe’s family, the pictures would have had as much meaning as chipmunks and segura cactus. What makes family photos meaningful through the years is the blood connection to our ancestors. Some of them have been gone for a hundred years or more, but I know them. Their images are familiar because I’ve viewed them my entire life. I’ve listened to the family stories, asked time and again where they fit on the family tree, and imagined what life was like for them. They’re kin. Their blood runs deep in my soul.
Yet as unique as each family is, the slideshow of Joe’s family and the photo albums of mine are full of photographs that look almost identical. They are classic—and universal—in a multitude of ways:
• The oldest are the stoic black-and-white portraits of our forefathers and -mothers—the men with their tall, stiff collars and the women wearing their victorian updos. Or some ancestors may be a more rough-and-tumble lot, looking like time got the better of them, bedraggled in front of their homestead.
• More recent black-and-white photos include the grands and greats—generations dressed in suits and dresses standing in a row, a pressed fold (called a traveler’s crease) running down the front of the men’s slacks, the hems of the ladies’ dresses well below the knee, and everyone wearing a hat. Getting their picture taken was an event.
• In fact, style changes through the ages are universal. The clothing, the hair, the glasses through the decades (spectacles to cat eyes to wire-rimmed to tinted)—these are the same in my family photos and yours.
• There are images of my parents’ wedding, their going away suits and soon after, Mom in her maternity top, then in the same maternity top but with a toddler propped on one hip. Then the next generation was captured on film with their wild prints and (way) above-the-knee dresses, and men with long tresses, bell bottoms, and facial hair. Peace.
• Everybody has photos of rambunctious kids herded like cats into one location, looking everywhere but at the camera, teasing each other, with lots of big smiles—except the youngest, who is most likely bawling.
• We have pictures of the oldsters with youngsters on their laps (how is it that the oldest among us looked so much older than we do today?), we have the multi-generation shots including the grays, the balds and the pigtails with bows, and all the diapered tots (cousins) seated in a row.
• Take a look at the brocade furniture, the high chair, the small, nondescript framed prints on the walls, the wallpaper, the curtains, the formica kitchen table, the card tables set up to keep kids separated from the grown-ups’ table. Christmas trees started out small, maybe standing on a blanket-covered stack of suitcases (that’s what we did) and grew taller, wider, and with a lot more ornaments as time passed.
• The settings are the same wherever we’re from: in front of the old house, a man next to the car with one foot propped on the runner, around the dining table, in a graduation robe and mortarboard, with Easter baskets, around the birthday cake lit with candles, in lawn chairs, at reunions, at Christmas, dancing at weddings.
Someday, you and I will be the “ancients” in our and grand- and great-grandkids’ photos. They may not care today, with the multitude of photos stored on cell phones. But hopefully, when they are resting on the top rung of the generational ladder, they’ll look at our images and feel a connection, remember the stories, and pass them on.
