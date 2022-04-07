While my affiliate Joe and I were walking our dog Chance recently, we talked about how atrocious the situation is in Ukraine. How can humans treat fellow living beings with such base cruelty? It is incomprehensible. Yet such evil has befallen us since humans have existed.
“It is sad, ” Joe said, disheartened. “Sadder than sad, ” he said. We walked in silence.
“Is there a word that means sadder than sad? ” I asked. (I don’t take my thesaurus when I go on walks so I couldn’t look it up.) We contemplated, and eventually decided that all the synonyms for sadder than sad mean something slightly different. Tragic, wretched, grievous. The best word we could come up with was heart-rending, but even that doesn’t go deep enough to describe the heartache we are feeling. What is wrong with the human race? Why can’t we all just live and let live?
Poet Dmitri Kropotkin characterizes this horror in a beautiful way in his poem, “Cold and Far”
A frigid raindrop born miles away
Slams into an innocent flower
The petals shiver and shake in its wake
Gasping, speechless and sputtering
Now swaying, steadying, absorbing
Dreading the sky, bracing for the next blow
Recently in a Sunday morning Journeys session, Vince Brady led a meaningful discussion on evil, suffering, and a loving God. The Journeys group had been probing the questions around the senselessness of human savagery. In response, Scott Robbins read a portion of a poem by Kahlil Gibran (1883 - 1931) from the book, The Prophet. I mentioned to Scott that I used to have a copy of The Prophet but it was given to me when I was too young to appreciate it so I didn’t keep it.
Scott replied, “I laughed at your reference to getting a copy of The Prophet when you were too young to appreciate it. I just pulled mine out and saw that my sister gave it to me when I was 14 and she was just graduating from High School!” (The Prophet sold only 1,200 copies in its first year (1923), yet it became a sensation in the ’60s and has sold more than ten million copies today, making Gibran one of the best-selling poets in the world.)
The portion of the poem Scott shared was this:
“On Love”
…When love beckons to you, follow him,
Though his ways are hard and steep.
And when his wings enfold you yield to him,
Though the sword hidden among his
pinions may wound you.
And when he speaks to you believe in him,
Though his voice may shatter your dreams
as the north wind lays waste the garden.
For even as love crowns you so shall he
crucify you. Even as he is for your growth
so is he for your pruning.
Even as he ascends to your height and
caresses your tenderest branches that quiver
in the sun,
So shall he descend to your roots and
shake them in their clinging to the earth…
What first world privileges we have, where we can spend time with a group, pondering the puzzle of God and love, rather than praying to attain the next morsel of food for our family, or worse yet, to be spared death at the ruthless hands of another.
The last poem today, submitted by Paul Greenberg, expresses the gratitude we should all feel for being so fortunate to live in this beautiful, generous and free county. (Note: Some Indigenous peoples use “Turtle Island” as a name for earth or North America.)
“For All” by Gary Snyder (1930 - )
Ah to be alive
on a mid-September morn
fording a stream
barefoot, pants rolled up,
holding boots, pack on,
sunshine, ice in the shallows,
northern rockies.
Rustle and shimmer of icy creek waters
stones turn underfoot, small and hard as toes
cold nose dripping
singing inside
creek music, heart music,
smell of sun on gravel.
I pledge allegiance
I pledge allegiance to the soil
of Turtle Island,
and to the beings who thereon dwell
one ecosystem
in diversity
under the sun
With joyful interpenetration for all.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
