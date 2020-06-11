Recently there have been protests and riots taking place across the country—no, across the world—after George Floyd was ruthlessly murdered by a white cop. Of course the riots have been violent. Torched cars, burning buildings, broken glass, tear gas, rubber bullets, insults and profanity and anger and hate.
It’s been ugly.
Yet we all understand the reason for the uprising and I believe that without the violence, voices would continue to go unheard as they have for the past 401 years—ever since the first slave ship landed in this country in 1619. The Emancipation Proclamation didn’t put an end to the mistreatment of enslaved people. Walking across the Selma bridge didn’t eliminate bigotry. Sitting in the front of the bus didn’t wipe out injustice. Taking a knee during the national anthem didn’t let freedom ring.
After generations of black men and women have been oppressed by the privileged, people are fighting back. Not just black people, but people of every color, gender and nationality are rising up to fight for what is right. Equality. To be seen as the same no matter what we look like.
(This would be a good time to read or listen to Maya Angelou’s poem Still I Rise: “You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies. You may trod me in the very dirt but still, like dust, I rise. ”)
I’ve sat in front of the TV, watching the destruction and brutality in my comfortable home in my 98 percent white neighborhood. I have not participated in any of it. If I had to chose between fight and flight, I’d instinctively pick flight every time. I’ve always been this way.
When I was growing up, my two older brothers, Ned and Pat, expressed their “affection” by pounding on each other, wrestling, and generally doing whatever was necessary to force the other one to yell “Uncle! ” This rough-housing frightened me because I was afraid someone would get hurt, so I didn’t jump in to break it up. I went straight to tattle to my mother, who was usually in the kitchen doing her best to ignore the ruckus in the play room.
“Is there blood? ” she would ask me.
“No. ”
“Well then, let them work it out. Why don’t you find something to do in your bedroom? ”
At other times my brother would taunt me by throwing my Raggedy Ann up in the air until she bounced against the ceiling and fell back to the ground in a loose heap of doll limbs and calico. I would sit in the corner of the room and cry, hating to see poor Raggedy being mistreated yet afraid I would get hurt if I tried to rescue her.
By nature I am a peacekeeper. I tend to avoid conflict and play be the rules. I’m the middle child who wants in the worst way for everyone to get along. So you’re not going to find me anywhere near where there might be a canister of tear gas thrown in my direction.
I’m not proud to be a scaredy-cat but it doesn’t mean I’m weak. I am committed to bringing about change, I’m just not a fighter. Instead, I am meeting with black people and white people to have uncomfortable conversations. (Not uncomfortable because we have to wear masks and stay six feet apart, but because the topic makes people squirm.) We’re getting things out in the open, crossing dividing lines, and learning. We are becoming friends. I’m not changing the world, I’m changing me.
The universal tension in the air is unnerving. There has been blood. For 400 years there has been blood. I don’t like the crime, the destruction, nor the pain. But sometimes something good rises from the flames. History is being made and I have hope that what emerges will be beautiful. It is long overdue.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
