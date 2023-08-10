Want to feel like you’ve died and gone to heaven—or sinned indulgently and gone the other way? Then get yourself to one of the fruit stands we see roadside during the month of August, buy a Palisade peach (or a boxful), and bite into the lusciously fresh and fragrant, juicy, most ambrosial fruit on the planet.
The season is short. The fruit is expensive. But these delectable treats are worth every penny; sweet as candy and succulent enough that you need to hover over the sink to eat one straight, and wipe your chin and elbow afterward. There is no need to peel one before sinking your teeth into its tender flesh. The skin melts in your mouth as easily as the sunrise-pink/orange fruit. Plus, since Palisade peaches are freestone, the fruit easily separates from the pit, allowing every bit of deliciousness to be consumed, not stuck in a mess to the stone.
The town of Palisade, (population: about 2,600; elevation: 4,728 feet) is on Colorado’s Western Slope where long, sunny days and cool nights help develop fruits into dazzling and distinctive deliciousness. Plums, cherries, apricots, berries, grapes and apples grow well there, but peaches reign. I’ve purchased good wines there and once I bought a special cream sherry there, but the peaches are what put Palisade on the map.
You may have some luck buying your peaches in the produce section of a grocery store but in a big-name market I can’t tell where the fruit comes from. I’ve studied the little sticker labels and have not been able to decipher an origin. California produces more than half of the United States’ fresh peach crop, Georgia is known as the Peach State, and South Carolina claims that its peaches are “tastier.” All well and good, but when I’m buying peaches I want to make sure they are from Palisade, Colorado.
That’s why I like the fruit stands. There is something wholesome and nostalgic about pulling up to a wayside booth that looks like it was built by Grandpa, talking with the growers and family behind the tables laden with produce, and walking away with brown paper bags or cardboard boxes heavy with pure bliss—much the same as shopping at a farmers’ market.
If your peaches aren’t quite ripe when you buy them don’t worry, they’ll ripen at home. Store them separated, away from direct sunlight, and on their shoulders as opposed to on their aptly named bottoms. If you need to speed up the ripening, put them loosely in a closed paper bag. (Be prepared to be enveloped in the mouthwatering aroma of peaches when you open the bag.) On the other had, if you want to slow down the process, keep them in the fridge.
You can buy “firsts,” which are the unblemished, perfectly round peaches. They’re the best for eating straight. Seconds are those that are just as delicious but may have a bruise, might be smaller, or oddly shaped. These are cheaper and are great for baking or for smoothies, making jams, jellies, syrups, salsas and for dehydrating. Yesterday my friend Joan provided the peaches and I used them to bake a crisp. The fruit was so sweet there was no need for added sugar (well, just a little to assure a crunchy topping). True confession: last night’s dessert for Joan and me doubled as our breakfast this morning. I think there’s enough left for lunch too…
With these peaches I could also make a pie, cobbler (or variations such as pandowdy, brown Betty, crumble, and buckle), bread or muffins, kuchen, a tart, upside down cake, panna cotta, Dutch baby, cheesecake, a trifle, dump cake, ice cream, a chiffon (or variations such as mousse, soufflé and Bavarian), and even wine. Truly, the options are endless. Unfortunately, the peaches are not.
I buy as many as I can when I find them, and what isn’t consumed within a week or so, I freeze. Not peeled, not pitted, but whole. Easy peasy (or peachy, in this case). With frozen peaches, we get to enjoy the sublime fruit all year ‘round.
Let Adam and Eve have all the apples they want. If I’m going to be seduced by a fruit hanging temptingly low from a tree branch, I’ll succumb to the pleasure of a Palisade peach.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.