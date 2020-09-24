I was talking on the phone the other day with my sister, a philosophy professor. When I told her that six months of pandemic-forced isolation was steering me toward a “nobody cares if I’m on this planet or not” mood, she said, “That’s nihilism and that’s not good. ”
Nihilism. I’d heard of it but couldn’t define it if you’d asked. After I looked it up (it’s an extreme pessimism that condemns existence), I agreed with Janet that having a sense of nihilism isn’t healthy. (Nihilists tend to have an impulse to destroy. The only thing I want to destroy is my Zoom camera. It doesn’t do anyone any favors, even with the “touch up my appearance” feature turned on.)
I needed a boost! I needed to be with people, had a severe itch to go somewhere, yearned to be doing something meaningful. It was imperative that I turn off the news, which wasn’t (still isn’t) doing anything to make the future look positive. I needed chocolate.
It took a bit of self talk but eventually I snapped out of it. I wrote a poem (you’ll see it next April during National Poetry Month), played a duet on the piano with my affiliate Joe, applied to be an election poll worker, and spent a couple of hours with two other masked women volunteering at the food pantry. All of these things helped.
But that’s not my point today. While I was looking up the pronunciation of the word nihilism to test Joe’s alternate version, I stumbled upon an unofficial list of the most difficult words to pronounce in English. It reminded me of a column I wrote in August 2009 about the word moist. Some people have an aversion to it, don’t ask me why. Anyway, I found this list of the most-difficult-to-pronounce words interesting. Here are a few of them:
• Rural. Apparently the repeating r is a challenge for some. But it’s not just the r’s, because the word roar—also with double r’s—is easy enough. So it’s not the r’s, but the r’s followed by an l. Except that the made-up word re-relate doesn’t trip the tongue. Ergo, it’s the repeating r’s followed by an l with the vowels u and a in between. In other words, it’s the complete word rural. Didn’t I already say that?
• Squirrel. There’s that r and l thing again. What’s fun about this word however, is its history. Supposedly, during WWII, the word squirrel was used as a shibboleth by the English to detect German spies. (A shibboleth is a word used as a test of nationality by its difficult pronunciation.) Amazingly, the Germans used their word for the same fluffy-tailed rodent (eichhörnchen), to identify non-Germans. In a rare turn of events, squirrels were catching people, not the other way around.
• Colonel. This is only a challenge if you know how it’s spelled. To hear it and say it back is easy. But if you were sick from school the day they taught that sometimes we pronounce an l as an r, you’ll struggle with colonel. In defense of those who have a hard time with this, I can’t think of another English word that is spelled with an l but pronounced with an r. Not one. It’s in the same vein as macabre. No l, silent r.
• Penguin. Apparently some people have an aversion to giving a hard g sound to this soft balloonish bird. Or maybe the disinclination comes from watching these formally dressed fellas waddle around without knees or elbows. It’s cumbersome (as opposed to cummerbund).
• Sixth. This numeric name makes me think of the word height. It was only in the last 10 years I learned the word height ends in a hard t instead of a th. A lot of people don’t know this, most likely because height is often paired with width, which obviously ends with the soft th sound. Width would sound really funny if it ended with a hard t, as would the word sixth.
• Isthmus. An isthmus is a strip of land with a body of water on either side of it that connects two larger landmasses. It would be a whole lot easier to say if we could speak with a lisp, which is the way our tongues want to go. Ithmuth. Much easier. Like Chrithmuth—that lovely holiday in December. (The proper way to pronounce isthmus is with a silent th. ISS-muss.)
• Anemone. No r’s, no l’s, and no th’s. I want to say AN-ih-moh-nee (like alimony but a lot cheaper) but that’s wrong. It’s uh-NEM-uh-nee. An anemone is a flower in the buttercup family. But when I looked up our lovely snow buttercup, I didn’t see the awkward word anemone anywhere. Snow buttercup is in the ranunculaceae family. Try pronouncing that, why don’t you.
• Lastly, let’s all say Worcestershire. How many syllables did you give it? The answer should be three. WOO. Stir. Shir. Not Wor-ches-ter-shire. Not Whats-dis-here. But Woo-stir-shir. It’s a county in England. And if you have trouble with its pronunciation, just say A1 and call it good. It’s not the same, but it works in a pinch.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
