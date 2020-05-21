I rang up Dan the Banjo Man today. I haven’t gotten together with him since March 16 when we gathered with friends to play some tunes. We Zoomed as part of a poetry salon one Sunday in April, but other than that we’ve dutifully kept our distance.
Dan didn’t answer his phone because he was outside, dividing up and transplanting hostas for his neighbors. He’s been doing this as a beautification project in his neighborhood. When he finished there, he called back.
He asked me what I was doing to keep myself occupied during this extraordinary time. I told him, and then I asked him how his new apple trees were faring. He said he was…
He was what? I don’t know what Dan was…because all of the sudden, all I heard was silence.
“Dan?” I said.
“Are you there?” Pause.
“Dan? ”
“Hey Dan!” Silence.
“AAARRRGGHH!”
This was the third of three calls today that had dropped. Each for no apparent reason, and every one of them in the middle of a cliff-hanging conversation. (During this stay-at-home time, when our interactions with others are limited, even a chat about bed-making is a cliff-hanger.) What does one do to keep her phone from dropping calls? It’s happening a lot these days. Did my chin push the red button when I wedged the phone there so I could use both hands to pull a rhubarb pie from the oven? Is it my service provider? Is my phone getting too old? Could it be—a VIRUS?
I thought about Dan on the other end of the call, chatting away, oblivious to the fact that we’d been cut off. How far did he get, I wondered, before he figured out he was talking to air?
I clicked to end the call. (Though we got disconnected the timer kept ticking off seconds as if we were both still on the line. Even my phone didn’t know the call was dropped!) I immediately called Dan back but my call went directly into his voicemail. He was probably still chattering away, tying up the line. So I left a message. But when I was halfway through I heard a beep on my phone. It was Dan—calling me.
I ended my message mid-sentence but by the time I switched over to Dan calling me, I was too late. He was now leaving me a voicemail. So I called again—just as Dan heard my voicemail and dialed me back.
The monkey was chasing the weasel around the mulberry bush. We both hung up and waited for the other to call.
When we eventually reconnected (I don’t know who was finally successful in calling whom), several minutes had passed and we had no idea what we’d been talking about, but we were sure it was very important. (Bed making? Bread baking? Med taking?) It no longer mattered though, because a more pressing matter surfaced: Dan wanted to know what the protocol is for recovering dropped calls.
We reviewed the options and settled on this: the person who originally placed the call should be responsible for making the reconnection. But in our case, we couldn’t decide who the initiator was. Since I called Dan first, while he was outside transplanting hostas, was I the instigator? Or was Dan the originator since he was the one who placed the call when we finally connected?
Obviously both Dan and I have been spending too much time cooped up in our respective homes.
Let me outta here!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
