April is your spirit month!
You shine!
You, the poetry Goddess extraordinaire!
I will listen with utmost care!
Imagine my delight when I opened an email from my friend Terri Schindel and found this poem. Poetry Goddess? That puts me on a pedestal next to three of the nine muses in Greek mythology having to do with poetry: Calliope, muse of eloquence and heroic poetry; Erato, muse of lyric or erotic poetry; and Polymnia, muse of sacred poetry. (The muses were nine sister goddesses in Greek mythology who were accountable for song, poetry and the arts and sciences.) These three put on their best togas and gathered on the summit of Mount Olympus every April. They ate olives, took naps, and offered toasts to National Poetry Month, just like we do today.
For this third week of National Poetry Month, we shall enjoy poems written by three amateur poets. First, my neighbor Charley, a former Kansas City Star reporter, submitted this:
“This is from my Kansas City Star pal, J. Harry Jones, (first time I tried, I wrote J. Harry Jokes) up in a Chicago retirement home, (which right now is staging a limericks contest among its residents). How can he be 91 and so groovy? ”
Why I Think Medical Science Is So Groovy
by J. Harry Jones
My pacemaker’s working; my C-Pap is too.
My hearing aids function, implants help me chew.
Specs help me see,
pills help me pee,
and vaccines have saved me from covid and flu.
(Note: After last week, when I ran part of a poem from The Prophet, Charley said, “While in college 500 years ago, Lenore and I marveled over The Prophet, particularly that section on love. The woodsy mountain poem was nice. I wrote some of The Prophet into our marriage ceremony which our two ministers, Methodist and Baptist, refused to use in 1956. Ah well, the plain old standard nonsense ceremony got us through 61 good years. ”)
A fellow Journeys attendee, Robert, sent a collection of poems he wrote recently, all dealing with Russia’s attack on Ukraine. I selected my favorite to share:
We Heard her Singing
by Robert Charles Howard
She sang softly as she swept
Broken glass and dust
From her bomb-shattered sill.
It was the song of her people
Rising and enduring -
Singing of brotherhood and liberty.
Throngs huddled underground
Sheltering from explosions above
Break into the great Ukraini song of love.
The world knows this is your land,
Your Motherland your Fatherland -
Your Daughterland, your Nephewland.
Sing on Ukraini, together forever!
Sing the songs of your parents, your children
Your doctors, teachers, bus drivers.
Tailors, mechanics dancers!
Sing on policemen, clerks, shopkeepers
Factory workers, farmers and actors!
Sing the music of your
Rivers, forests and rolling hills.
Your ancestors, and your grandchildren
Will sing full voice by your side.
The world sings with you –
Cheering you on to victory.
Soon the sounds of ringing bells
Will echo from every street and valley
And freedom and glory will once again reign.
Slava Ukraini!
Slava Ukraini!
Slava Ukraini!
Now one of my own:
Memory Care
by Sarah Donohoe
1969.
The year Sesame Street debuted:
Mom held the phone to her ear, gazing past
her five kiddies at the table.
Uh huh, she said, fingering the curly chord.
Uh huh, we mimicked, giggling.
Really? She said, ignoring us.
Really? we dared to repeat.
Okay then. Thanks for calling.
We echoed, Thanks for calling.
She hung up the phone and turned to us.
Suddenly we were quiet. Guilty.
I love you, Mom, I sing-songed, like sprinkling
sugar on grapefruit.
She didn’t say another word.
2020.
The year COVID-19 paralyzes the world:
Mom holds the phone to her ear, looking
out the window, seeming to recognize me
on the other side.
I got my stubble pun, she says, studying
me through the glass.
Your stubble pun, I repeat, nodding.
Am I going to the chicken pole? she
wants to know.
Chicken pole, I echo.
I tooch to breech today, she adds.
And I am quiet. Grieving.
I love you Mom, I say, placing
my palm on the pane.
I love you too, Hon, she says, pure
and crystal clear. She reaches
out her hand for mine.
With my palm pressed to hers, fingertip
to fingertip, the bitter ache of cold glass
keeping us apart, I search
for the woman who is my mother, try
to memorize her eyes;
mirror her soul.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
