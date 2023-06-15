In our home it’s just Joe and me and Chance (the most adorable dog in the world.) Yet there is another presence residing under our roof. We are aware of it in every room although sometimes we forget it is there. We hear it throughout each day and night, like a faint heartbeat, sure and steady. No, our house isn’t haunted. I’m referring to our old mantel clock, which tick-tocks demurely yet reassuringly and chimes gently every quarter hour.
My grandparents had a mantel clock that chimed the Westminster Quarters just like ours does. Joe’s grandparents did too, so when he bought his first house, he found a clock for his mantel to make his house a home. It has moved with him to each new home since. To quote the song, My Grandfather’s Clock (written in1876 by Henry Clay Work), Joe’s clock is his treasure and pride. And: it keeps in its place, not a frown upon its face, and its hands never hang by its side. Joe tends to his timepiece like an old friend and in return, the clock serves him loyally.
Joe winds the handsome clock every Sunday, with a skeleton key inserted into three different keyholes. Before its weekly winding, our timekeeper’s chime sounds a tad weary, which would lead one to assume it has lost time. But Joe checks the time against his phone’s atomic clock each week and it usually only drops a few seconds over the span of a week. He nudges the minute hand forward ever so slightly, then softly closes the round glass cover to protect those precious hands. Once the Ethan Allen clock gets wound, it is perky and good to go for another week.
The Westminster Quarters—the melody played by the bells at London’s Westminster Palace—is a set of four notes, G#, F#, E and B, played in a different sequence as three quarters notes and one half note. Each sequence is called a change. Bear with me here: at a quarter after the hour, just one change is played. At the half-hour, two changes play—different from the one played earlier—and then three—some the same and some different—at three-quarters past and four changes play on the hour, followed by a rich, lower-toned strike for each hour.
I know this is kind of technical, but since I learned about the complexity of the Westminster Chimes, I have lain awake during many pre-dawn mornings, anticipating the next quarter-hour chime so I could hear the pattern and try to figure it out without the graph in front of me.
This is the graph:
1) G♯, F♯, E, B
2) E, G♯, F♯, B
3) E, F♯, G♯, E
4) G♯, E, F♯, B
5) B, F♯, G♯, E
It is even more involved than what I’ve explained here. For example, at the quarter hour the first change plays. At the three-quarter hour, 4, 5 and 1 play. Often, in those wee hours of morning when I’m trying to chart the Westminster Quarters in my head, I fall asleep waiting for the next chime. I don’t want to have that effect on you, now, so let’s call it good.
The Westminster Quarters were originally written in 1793 but no one can pinpoint who composed it. In 1851, a man named Denison adopted the chime for the new clock at the Palace of Westminster, where the bell Big Ben hangs. Denison was an amateur horologist—one who studies the measurement of time. (New word to me!) From London, the Westminster Quarters’ fame spread. It is now one of the most commonly used chimes for striking clocks. Can you hear it in your head right now?
Fortunately, our charming clock does not chime so loud we have to pause our conversation to let it have its word. It is a perfect companion by telling us the time often enough but not so often it gets annoying. The clock is almost like a member of the family and we would miss it if it stopped. Short. Never to go again.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
