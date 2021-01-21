There are a lot of people who feel like this year is not getting off to a stellar start. We kicked 2020 out the door at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2021, hoping the last 10 months would tumble down the stairs, roll under the porch and fade from memory. We went to bed soon after to dream of a sparkling fresh new year. But when we woke up the next morning nothing had changed. It was still dark and cold when we got up; we still had to wear our masks—and the numbers continued to climb anyway; there was no midnight party jetsam to clean up; and the headlines bore the same old names we’d been tolerating for what seemed like For Ever.
But take heart! Russ N., my yoga instructor who guides his students in bending and stretching, focusing and breathing, letting go and “moving into the light,” shared some good news:
“From December 21st, the shortest day of the year, the change [in daylight] is just two minutes a day, so in the cold early days of January we may not even perceive it. But by February 5th we've gained an hour, by March 2nd, two hours, and by March 24th we have three more hours of sunlight per day. Spring! with its renewal of life and hopefulness.” Russ calls this ‘Moving into the Light.’ He continues:
“And so it is in life. We have passed through one of the darkest years most of us can recall. Fall was especially dark, with a second surge of the virus and a disputed election. We are not out of the darkness yet, but with every person who gets the vaccine, we move a little more into the light. By June, and the longest day of the year, we could see our lives opening up a bit. Hope keeps us going.”
When I was trying to make sense of a very dark time in my life, I sought counseling. One of the things my counselor said that has stuck with me is that as long as we have hope, we can survive. When there is hopelessness, serious help is necessary. Until that day I’d not understood the vital importance of trusting in whatever comes next. I had not made the association that without hope, life is threatened. As Russ said, hope keeps us going.
Which brings us back around to 2021. We’re only three weeks into it but so far 2021 hasn’t been an uplifting year. Yet I have hope. I believe things will work out. Not everything, of course. At some point my mother—my joy—living with Alzheimer’s, is going to breathe her last. COVID isn’t going away for a long time, if ever. There are still people out there who hate anyone who isn’t just like them. There are going to be storms and fires, intolerance and violence, sickness and death. On a smaller scale, some days are going to be miserable, maybe for no understandable reason. It can’t be helped; misery is part of the human condition.
But enough good will occur that life will be worth getting up for each day, even if it’s only to sip a hot cup of coffee, hear a bird’s sweet song, or read words on a page. We may find a penny on the sidewalk, smell rain or snow in the air, write “thank you” with a brand new crayon. We can light a match, blow it out, and watch the wisp of smoke curl upward as we breathe in its burnt match scent. We can go to the United States Postal Service website and look at all the different postage stamps they sell. Many are prompts for lessons in history. Most are art. We can pour ourselves a glass of whole milk, or two percent, or one percent, skim, buttermilk, lactose-free, omega-3, soy, almond, cashew, or oat. Milk. Who’da thunk a hundred years ago that there would be anything other than plain milk straight from a cow’s udder!
We can appreciate the day by flushing the toilet (a luxury 60 percent of the world doesn’t have), making the bed, toasting a slice of bread (and eating it without butter to fully taste the browned flavor), looking at the winter trees’ long lacy shadows stretched across the road, and mindfully listening to the sound of pebbles crunching under our feet.
These seems like little things, but sometimes, on the most doleful of days, a little thing is the only thing we can grasp and hang onto.
With hope, we know that as undesirable as a day may be, better times will come. That’s “moving into the light.” I hope 2021 will lead us in that direction.
