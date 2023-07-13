NYC Midnight is a competition that challenges writers around the world to create original short stories. On a whim, I decided to give it a go. The category I competed in was the 100-Word Microfiction Challenge. Thousands of participants were divided into small groups with three specific requirements. Each group was assigned a genre, an action that must take place in the story, and a word that must be used. We had 24 hours to submit our story.
We received our assignment at midnight, New York City time. My group’s assigned genre was romance, our action was putting on false eyelashes, and the word we had to use was lump. Ready. Set. Go!
I read the assignment as soon as it was released, then went to bed to let my subconscious mind work on it while I slept. I was up before dawn the next morning and had my story written by 8:00 a. m. One hundred words aren’t a lot to work with; I had to be succinct. Fortunately, my first draft was short. I just had to whittle it a bit. (As a romance, the story is rather intimate so I won’t publish it in this family newspaper. If you’d like to see it, you may ask via email and I’ll send it to you.)
About a month after the competition closed, we received the list of winners who advanced to the next round. I was not a winner but I did nab an honorable mention. For a first attempt, I was pleased.
The reason I bring this up is because each writer received personal critiques from the judges. One of the comments about my story was that I used the pronouns he and she rather than proper names for my characters. The judge said naming my man and woman would give them personality and would help the readers feel as if they knew the characters a little. Not just any names would do. I needed to be discerning.
Yikes! Think of all the names I had to choose from. Selecting just the right names to give my characters a particular image would have taken the entire 24 hours allowed to write my story. What if I got it wrong? Have you ever known someone whose name simply doesn’t go with their personality? Maybe a biker dude named Frederick? Or do you know someone named Linda but you always want to call her Katie? There’s a reason for this.
It’s called the Bouba-Kiki effect. It’s a real thing, originally documented in the 1920s. The idea is this: There are two shapes. One is a curvy blob and the other is a spiky starburst. When people are asked to identify each shape as a Bouba or a Kiki (made-up names with no meaning), upwards of 90 percent of people will match Bouba to the rounded shape and Kiki to the jagged shape.
What’s that all about, Alfie? There are a couple of different theories. One is that we select Bouba or Kiki by the way our mouths form when we say the words. Our lips are rounded and the vowels are soft when we say “Bouba. ” Flip side, “Kiki” requires a staccato sound inside our mouths and the eee vowel is sharp.
Another theory is that we associate certain sounds with certain words. A bowling ball makes a wuh-wuh-wuh sound as it rolls down the lane. That makes bowling ball a Bouba-word(s). When all the bowling pins are knocked down, they crack and rattle, and that’s called a strike, which is a Kiki-word.
Bouba and Kiki are nonsense words but are similar to an onomatopoeia—when a word imitates the sound it denotes. But Bouba-Kiki is something I can spell. That onamata-word trips me up every time. Yes, onomatopoeia is fun to say (I looked up that spelling) but so is Bouba-Kiki.*
(I’ll throw my own Bouba-Kiki theory in the mix: the letters in the word “Bouba” look curvy and soft, as do other bouba-letters such as m, n, s and f. The letters in “Kiki” are pointed and sharp, like other kiki-letters including t, x and y. Surely this has some bearing on the effect, no?)
So which is your name? Are you a Bouba or a Kiki? And does your name fit? You have 24 hours to come up with your answer.
* In 2007, former EP News columnists Mr. Balderdash (John Hazlitt), David Tavel and I formed a team to compete in the Learning Place’s fundraising spelling bee. Tavel knew how to spell all the words, including onomatopoeia. I was wowed! However, another team was one word wiser. We placed second in the bee.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
