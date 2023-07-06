My friend Nancy Hause told me she couldn’t sleep the other night because she was mentally preparing for a trip to Kansas with our mutual friend, Barbara. We all know what that late night travel prep is like. We think we’re all packed so we go to bed. Then our minds start spinning. Did I remember my phone charger? Should I take my laptop or leave it home? Did I set my alarm early enough to get to the airport on time? Do I have enough cash? (Or, do I need any cash at all?)
Nancy said her thoughts kept rolling around in her head until she knew the only way to get rid of it was to write it down. So she wrote it down. Here’s what she wrote:
I am getting ready for a road trip to Kansas with my friend, Barbara.
Barbara and I both live in Estes Park where we have friends, family and a lot going on. We both lived for years in eastern Kansas (where Barbara grew up) and where we had careers, friends, family and a lot going on. As a result we make short trips back to Kansas, sometimes separately but lately together.
These are gentle trips. She is 84 and I am 91 (add those years up and you get a terrifying number) so we take it easy with the trips divided into sections with lots of stops for stretching, bathroom breaks, getting food and, occasionally, shopping.
Barbara does all the driving. I am just ballast in the passenger seat, making remarks such as ‘Does that look like a funnel cloud to you?’ which keep her alert.
We have made trips for reunions, various grandchildren graduating from somewhere, once for a wedding. This trip is for a funeral for a dear friend, Jim, in Lawrence, Kansas. There will be a graveside service followed by a celebration of life at the family home on the deck Jim so lovingly built.
We will each have short visits with our Kansas kids who will take us out to eat and tell us we look good.
And then we will climb back into Barbara's car to head to the mountains, weather spotting, discussing politics (where, fortunately, we agree) and wondering if Mexican food would be a wise choice.
We are living examples of the saying: ‘You will never be completely at home again because part of your heart will always be elsewhere. That is the price you pay for the richness of loving and knowing people in more than one place.’
This quote reaches deep into that place in my chest that aches with the love of home and the loss of homes. (Homes is plural because I have left a piece of my heart in several places I’ve called home in my past.) The quote is from Dr. Miriam Adeney, an anthropologist, a missiologist, (a person who studies Christian mission history and methodology) and an author. She describes herself this way: “I’m curious. I want to explore patterns in God's world, I want to love my neighbors intelligently, and I want to share this journey with the next generation.”
With Dr. Adeney’s approach to living— “loving intelligently”—yes! — I can envision her joining Nancy and Barbara on their road trip to Kansas. I’d like to be a passenger in that car, to absorb all the wisdom Dr. Adeney and my role models (not the malefactors Thelma and Louise but the ardent and enlightened Nancy and Barbara) would impart on our journey together!
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
