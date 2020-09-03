This week I discovered there is a Box-Hoarders Anonymous after all. It ends up there are lots of us out there who have never met a box we didn’t like. Members of B-H Anon don’t hold meetings and they don’t have a list of steps to overcome their obsession but they certainly provide support! Here is a sampling of what others had to say about the practice of box collecting [my comments are in brackets.]:
• I am also a box hoarder. Since I’ve downsized and moved to a one-bedroom apartment, there’s no room for my boxes. I just can’t give up my shoe boxes so under the bed they go. I used to mail birthday and Christmas presents in my saved boxes but now we order online and have the gifts mailed directly from the retailer. [Rosemary A., to keep that pile under your bed from getting too big, perhaps you could start giving the thoughtful gift of a box filled with boxes. Who wouldn’t like that?] [Don’t answer that.]
• Shoe boxes! The best of the best. [Jami K. neglected to say if she likes her shoe boxes empty or with shoes in them. I’m not sure a person qualifies for Box-Hoarders Anonymous if the boxes she stockpiles have something in them.]
• I did not know you had the box disease like I do! I have three piles throughout the house. Don thinks I’m crazy, but it’s very hard for me to put a perfectly good box into the recycling pile. [This is from Kris D., whose philosophy is, “out with the old, in with the new.” Kris redecorates her home almost as often as she replaces empty toilet paper rolls. She doesn’t hang onto anything.] [Except boxes.]
• Another box hoarder! Jim and I laughed our way through this. Jim does have my permission and encouragement to move the worst of the pile along when they get too close to the furnace. Apparently I fear burning the house down even more than being without the perfect box. (And, I have a secondary hoarding location in a closet away from his line of travel through the house.) It’s so funny, as I otherwise don't like a lot of stuff in my life—well, except for papers/files I have a hard time getting through and, lately, enough toilet paper to last as long as the Spanish flu. [Joan S., I nominate you to be president of Box-Hoarders Anonymous since you collect boxes and toilet paper.]
• I always make it a point to recycle today the exact box I need a week from now. [Clyde M. has always been a planner. Case in point.]
• I find it hard to part with boxes, too. I keep a stash “just in case” but the boxes I have are never the right size or shape for mailing whatever it is. [Joan A., meet Clyde M. ] I helped a friend move years ago; she had an entire closet filled, floor to ceiling, with boxes. [Atta girl! ]
• My favorite boxes are paper ream boxes—the ones you get copy paper in. They are good and solid and have a fitted lid that comes off. They’re a nice size to pack and not too heavy when loaded. The secret to boxes: [do tell!] They can be recycled, like paper, and easily replaced. If you need a box, buy some copy paper. [Karen J. is right. Boxes that hold reams of paper are perfect for storing crafts. Need a box? Finish one of those craft projects you’ve been holding onto for when you don’t have anything else to do. Like when a pandemic shuts down the entire global population and you are forced to stay home.]
• The number one item at craft fairs is—wooden boxes! [Marty T. has observed that people not only like to amass boxes, they like to make them—as if there aren’t enough out there already. Granted, wood boxes are particularly nice. Too nice, in fact, because the nicer they are, the more difficult they are to give away.]
• We always had a big box box in the basement. I think it must have been a refrigerator or large appliance box—and it was full of boxes. [Carol C., did you ever play in that big appliance box before you filled it up with other boxes? See Sharon D.’s comment below.]
• One of our favorites was going up to the furniture store and dragging home very large boxes. We cut out window and doors and drew beautiful curtains and pictures on the walls. After days of decorating and playing inside the rain would come and our little home melted like a snowman. [Sharon D., that sounds even more fun than lining up the kitchen chairs one in front of the next and playing Train.]
• Question: if you were a box, how would you see yourself (box-wise)? [I think, therefore I am—a box. Is that what you mean, Bruce B.? ] We collect apple and pear crates from Costco. They are stackable to staggering heights. They have nice hand-holds and have served our family well as luggage during road trips. We stack apple crates on hotel luggage carts to embarrass Allyson. Limit of one crate per person. [Embarrass her? Think of all the box hoarders who see Allyson, with all of those crates, as a rock star!]
• And finally, from Charley H., my friend and long-time journalist, who just celebrated his 86th birthday with an outdoor, masked party: Once again, you made nothing something by writing about it. [That compliment is so flattering I want to box it up and never let it go.]
