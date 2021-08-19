Have you ever been to western Kansas? Other than rest stops and gas stations along I-70?
Kansas? You say. You’re not asking about Kenya, Korea or Kiev?
No, I mean Kansas. Where the buffalo roam and the deer and the antelope play. Where sunflowers grow like weeds. (Which they’re not. They’re the state flower and they’re tall and bright and cheery.) Where the skies are as vast as the skyline of the Rockies, and where people go to see the World's Largest Collection of Smallest Versions of Largest Things. (I kid you not. This is a real museum.) Western Kansas.
Been there? Me neither, til just this month. It’s not a destination for most people traveling cross-country. Those coming from the east are in a hurry to get to the majestic mountains of Colorado (which you can’t see right now because a curtain of smoke hides them). Travelers from the west check out as they drive across what they see as boring flatland they have to endure to get to more exciting terrain.
But to those with a lively curiosity, people who are spellbound by the waltz of tall grasses, travelers with an appreciation for small wonders and bodacious openness—Kansas, and particularly western Kansas—incites awe.
First, there are geologic formations of red, tan and white stripes that emerge from the middle of an ecosystem called short grass prairie. Despite being 500,000 years old, these towers were just designated Kansas’s newest state park: Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park. (“Badlands” is a technical name for a type of terrain where soft, sedimentary rocks have been eroded to leave behind earth pyramids and hoodoos—a cool word for rock spires—also known as fairy chimneys.) “Little J,” as the park is known locally, and neighboring Monument Rocks, are not on the same scale as Utah’s Canyonlands or Arches National Park. But if you like to visit places where you don’t see another soul the whole time you’re there; where you can stand in the eye of a 70-foot-tall rock needle and hear the sound of pure and perfect silence—then Kansas is the place for you.
(In the complete stillness of Monument Rocks, we stood next to these mysterious monoliths that almost felt like they were breathing, and looked out over the prairie. A line from the poem called “I Am There” came to mind, where James Dillet Freeman describes the thing we call God:
“Only in absolute stillness, beyond self, can you know Me as I am, and then but as a feeling and a faith.”)
Nearby we visited the Sandsage Bison Range and got as close as was safe to a herd of bison. I looked ‘em in their deep black eyes and lost myself, imagining a time when there were 30-60 million of these majestic animals roaming the great plains. That was back when the Indigenous Americans survived by ceremoniously killing and using every part of the great bison—before the white man began the mass destruction of the buffalo—and Indians—in 1830.
Dodge City is out there in western Kansas too. If you read Estes Valley Library’s 2012 One Book One Valley selection Doc by Mary Doria Russell, you would appreciate visiting Dodge City, where you could drop the names of Doc Holliday, Wyatt Earp, and Boot Hill like bullet shells on the boardwalk. Our visit to the very well-done Boot Hill Museum was worth the time. There, the history of the Native Americans was brought to life, we stood next to a prairie schooner with wheels a foot taller than I am, and we felt the earth rumble as we watched a huge herd of bison thunder across the prairie.
At Lake Scott I took a rental kayak on the water and paddled in serenity and then went to the home of the Lake Scott Riffle Beetle, the only place on the planet where this little beetle—the size of Abe Lincoln’s ear on a penny—exists. Kansas also has the largest inland marsh in the U. S. Birders and twitchers from all over the world flock to the Cheyenne Bottoms with binoculars in hand. (Twitcher is a term I learned on this trip. A twitcher is a birder who seeks to add as many species as possible to his/her life list.)
Every state has a highest point, and that point in Kansas measures in at 4,039 feet. Mount Sunflower, about a half-mile from the Colorado border, is on private property but it seems Kansans are willing to let people onto their land with the expectation that we respect their property. We watched a glowing sunset from there, wrote our names in the register just like on the peaks of other mountains, and drove to our lodging, which was an old Methodist Church converted to a B&B in Sharon Springs.
In Kansas, seldom is heard a discouraging word, but sometimes one slips in. Like when we couldn’t find an open restaurant on a Tuesday night so we resorted to eating pizza at a gas station (which turned out to be surprisingly good pizza). And when we listened to local DJs trying to sing Sia’s “I Want to Swing from the Chandelier.” And when we drove for miles upon miles of open road, except for the miles and miles of bright orange cones set up to keep travel to only one lane—with no indication of construction in sight.
The state motto of Kansas is Ad astra per aspera. To the stars with difficulties. Our trip to western Kansas was short on difficulties but the sky stretched long in every direction, sparkling with stars out there in the open prairie—in sublime silence.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
