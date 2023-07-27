Those of us who have been in the shadows of the mountains—or who have cast shadows from the tops of those mountains—are truly blessed. We have experienced firsthand the sheer magnificence of the towering massif, the stimulating scent of noble pine trees on the way up the trail, the delicate dance of wildflowers in the breeze. It is easy to be overcome with awe when we are in the presence of the mountains.
It is meaningful on a more nuanced, organic level to be filled with wonder when we are not amidst the grandiose. Just as inspiring, breathtaking, beyond comprehension are the small wonders that fill our days—if we are aware of them. An article I read recently called these tiny discoveries glimmers. The word itself —glimmer—is blissful.
“Glimmers are all around waiting for us to bump into them, to find them, to become aware of them, ” explained Deb Dana, the licensed clinical social worker who gave a name to these moments and created a practice to hold onto the special experiences.
As I read the article, I felt affirmed that I’d been noticing simple things that bring me joy for a long time. Of course I have kissed a mountain (yes, I have) and hugged enough trees to make a forest, but those are not glimmers. Those are fireworks. We are talking about micro-moments of goodness.
The photos I’m including today are a sample of some glimmers I’ve encountered in the past few months. Although the photos are visual glimmers, there are small bursts of felicity in sounds (the dog’s yelp when he hears the word “ride”), tastes (a gooseberry when it explodes in your mouth), and smells (a whiff of wild onion while you’re on a trail) as well.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
