Note: Today I wish to pay my respects to David Tavel. I first met David in the early 2000s, when we were both members of the Associate for Responsible Development (ARD). In our meetings held at The View restaurant in the Crags Lodge, I was in awe of David, a twin to Abraham Lincoln and historian extraordinaire, because he wrote a weekly column in the Estes Park News that I read faithfully. A local celebrity! His articles were often debates with fellow columnist Jim Cleary and their readers had fun chuckling over their spars.
When the Learning Place hosted its first spelling bee, the Estes Park News sponsored a team consisting of John Hazlitt (Mr. Balderdash), David Tavel (On the Other Hand) and me. We placed second, thanks to Mr. Tavel, who could spell any word put to him. (Almost. He must have missed one; otherwise we would have won!) Balderdash and I just sat back and watched the man at work. He could spell onomatopoeia! I will miss David Tavel’s gentlemanly calm, his soft-spoken cheer, and his brilliance.
You know how some words elude you so that no matter how many times you study them you can’t remember how to spell them? Dilemma used to be one of those words for me. Was it d-e-l or d-i-l? Two l’s or two m’s or both? It was a real delem… dillem…quandary for me.
But I have it now.
Some people would say “I’ve got it now. ” Yet, “I’ve got, ” or, “I have got” is redundant. “Have” and “got” are the same thing. Remove the unnecessary “have” and you come up with “I have got it. ” But that’s past tense. I’m looking for present tense so “I have it now” is correct.
The title of the 1998 hit film You’ve Got Mail with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan should actually be You Have Mail. Alas, voice-notification is obsolete today. Nobody’s computer tells them in a soothing voice that you have mail anymore. Instead we get a ding or a chime or a chirp—or nothing—so “you’ve got mail” is a moot point.
Have you ever looked up the word “moot? ” It means “debatable.” That’s the exact opposite of how we generally use the word. Funny, the way our words work, isn’t it? “I could care less” actually means “I couldn’t care less. ” Could you or could you not care less? Which is it?
In the first paragraph of this column I said, “the word dilemma used to be…” Used to? How did those two words, “used” and “to” get together to mean “in the past?”
Don’t look at me. I don’t have the answer. That’s why I’m asking. I could google it, but I’m trying to use Google less (and use DuckDuckGo more), which brings us back around to the topic of this column: a dilemma. As in The Social Dilemma, an absolute must-see docudrama available on Netflix that should send you scurrying to delete every socially interactive platform you’re signed up on. For me, that’s Facebook. Not Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat or TikTok (what is TikTok anyway?)
The film investigates the influence of social media in our lives and the damage it is causing, whether we know it or not. (It’s way more harmful than we think.) You’ll hear from some big names in the social media world: the guy who co-created Facebook’s like button, Google and Pinterest executives, the founder of the field of virtual reality, and professors from high-profile universities, all exploring the effects of social media on our well-being. It’s sobering, especially when these folks, whose entire lives are immersed in the world of internet analytics, are asked if they let their own children use social media. Their resounding answer is no. No, no, no.
You remember all those blender ads you saw after you shopped for a blender on Amazon? And the promos that bombarded your screen after you looked for cheap airfares? Those are the obvious ways you’re being watched, charted, analyzed, and manipulated. But it goes so much deeper than we think. People are getting sucked into the underground world of harnessed maximum user engagement. Read that again: harnessed maximum user engagement. That means we are being coerced into photo tagging, making comments and replying to comments so that They can capture everything there is to know about us. They know exactly who we are and then fake news sources hit us hard with misinformation, advertisers won’t leave us alone, and mobs form and break windows, laws and lives. Oh, and the social media moguls make oodles of money. (One of the many disturbing facts the film shares is that kids are begging to get plastic surgery so they can look more like their touched-up selfies. Another is when I google something, the results I see will be different than my neighbor's because the data Google has harnessed about me is different. That’s one reason our country has become deeply divided; you and I are getting conflicting information from the same source but we don’t know it! This is dangerous and disturbing stuff, this online mind-manipulation.)
Of course there are benefits to social media. We’ve reconnected with old friends, we look for and land jobs, we can distribute information quickly, and we can teach and learn virtually when being together in person is unsafe. But we need to be very careful because with good comes a lot of evil.
Our brains are being hacked, and we are unaware. Social media has been crafted to do just that. What you see on your Facebook timeline, for example, has been especially served to you by algorithms. It seems random but it is absolutely and intentionally strategic. Watch The Social Dilemma and take your brain back before we disappear into the social media abyss. Get out while you still can!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.