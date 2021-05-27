I may have taken my most expensive nap ever today. We had just arrived in downtown Charleston, South Carolina after traveling the Outer Banks for a week, and I was suddenly overcome with the need to “rest my eyes, ” as my dad used to say. We pulled into a parking garage, turned off the car engine, and set the timer for 10 minutes.
The next thing I knew, the timer was beeping. That’s all I needed. As is usually the case, I was fully recharged after a 10-minute snooze. So off we went to oh and ah at the lovely historic homes along Battery Park, to learn about the enslaved people who made Charleston the wealthy city it is, and to hunt for Benne wafers (a sesame seed cookie/cracker made popular when served to Eleanor Roosevelt at the Middleton plantation. The benne seed—pronounced beh-nee—was a sesame seed to the Bantu people of West Africa, the creators of this tasty treat. They believed the benne seeds were a symbol of good luck). By the time we pulled out of the garage to head to our AirBnB, we owed $8 for parking, or for napping, if you want to think if it that way. I don’t believe I’ve ever paid for a place to nap before, but it was worth it.
I don’t make it a practice to sleep in parking garages, though. For one, they smell bad. Universally. Right now, if I said to you, “imagine the smell of a parking garage, ” I bet you could do it. And it would be the same smell as what the person sitting next to you was imagining—although there’s no way to know for sure. “One man’s aroma is another man’s odor, ” someone famous once said. Mark Twain or Winston Churchill or someone like that. Or maybe I made it up. Whoever said it, I don’t think they were referring to a parking garage because there is no aroma to a parking garage. (To be clear: aroma is a positive description of “smell. ” Odor, just the opposite.) No lavender and vanilla air fresheners, no fresh peach and basil diffusers; only the smell of motor oil, car exhaust, stale beer and wet cement.
But it’s not just the smell that makes parking garages some of my least favorite places to be. They’re dark, they’re stifling, the ceilings are low, there are scrape marks on every single pillar—in every single garage—and there’s always somebody behind me, waiting for me to hurry up around that next narrow passageway between two opposing pickup trucks that both stick out into the lane.
When I do give in to peer pressure and go faster, I end up passing the empty space because I see one that looks even bigger just a couple more down the row. Invariably, once I start to pull into that one, I see a motorcycle already parked there. So then I have to brake, the car behind me has to back up to make room for me to reverse, and everybody’s calling somebody a nincompoop. There outta be a parking garage law stating that motorcycles and small cars must park toward the back of the stall so that their vehicles are visible from the lane.
And there needs to be a hefty fine slapped onto any vehicle that does not pull straight into its spot. It’s dizzying enough to go round and round inside a parking garage looking for the last available space, but then to figure out that the last open space is available because someone else selfishly parked too close to (or over) the line—is enough to make car tires explode with parking garage angst.
One time, about seven years ago, my brother and I were together when he parked our car in a garage. He handed me the keys because he intended to get a ride home later in the evening, and we parted ways. An hour later I tried to find the car and could not. I wandered up a floor and back a floor, down and around and back up, pushing the fob and looking for lights to flash. I called my brother, but of course he couldn’t really tell me where the car was. It’s a sense you get when you park, he said. That’s true for people who are not directionally challenged. But parking garages are disorienting for me. Once inside, a parking garage is a maze with no way out. So I started at the garage entrance and walked up every level, scanning left and right for our familiar car. But in this complex web of aisles and cross aisles, it wasn’t long before I began to panic. I couldn’t tell if I was on a new level or on the same level I had just been on. Was I destined to spend the night in the garage, wandering like a compass on legs, hands spinning wildly this direction and that’s with no true North?
Obviously I found the car that day. And today we found the benne cookies we were looking for. Because of the bennes’ association with good fortune, we only had to pay $8 to nap in the parking garage. What a bargain!
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
