Years ago, when my youngest sister was working on her PhD in philosophy at Boston College (yes, I am bragging blatantly), she introduced me to a local musician who became one of my favorites: Vance Gilbert. Back in the ’90s Gilbert was starting to sing and play his way out of the Boston pub scene and onto the bigger, better stages, performing with Aretha Franklin, Shawn Colvin, Arlo Guthrie, the Milk Carton Kids, George Carlin, Anita Baker, the Subdudes, Ellis Paul, and others. I am a big fan and love to see him perform live when I can, especially at the Planet Bluegrass Folks Festival in Lyons. (He was there this past summer). To quote the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Vance Gilbert is a man, “with the voice of an angel, the wit of a devil, and the guitar playing of a god. ”
Gilbert has 13 albums under his pajamas. (No belt for this guy. He performed in front of a camera at home, in his pajamas, every Monday night throughout the pandemic.) I have several of those albums and can be brought to tears by some songs, sometimes simply because his voice is so powerful.
What is most fascinating is that he can sing and hold a note for an eternity. (I clocked it!) It doesn’t seem humanly possible but I sat in an audience at a LAFTA concert and witnessed it. (Isn’t that a great acronym? Lincoln Association for the Traditional Arts. Their slogan: “Put a little LAFTA in your life. ”) When Gilbert hit the last note of a song it was high and pure and beautiful. It kept going and the audience grew expectant, waiting for it to end. When it didn’t end, people began to squirm, some let out a little laugh, and then the audience broke into applause, because what else could we do? This guy was doing something we thought humanly impossible. Except Gilbert was proving it to be possible. (Apparently some advanced vocalists can breathe in through their nose and out through their mouth at the same time. I’ve tried to find more information on this and am coming up deflated. Am I dreaming this or did it really happen? I swear it was real and not an illusion.)
Either way, Gilbert is a fantastic musician who writes a clever bloghh. His last blog was so good I wanted to share part of it. It’s his Things to Do list (there are no inappropriate words but there are hints of them. Please overlook them if they bother you. He’s funny enough to tolerate them, and they’re clever in their own right. At least he’s not cussing.) :
~ Call a chronically ill friend. Ask them pertinent shid making them feel useful.
~ Make friends with a younger person. Ask their opinion on something, making them feel useful.
~ Call an older person and just listen.
~ Make a pair of socks your favorite and talk to them as you put them on.
~ Dare other socks to live up to their station.
~ Check out the look on the faces of your underwear as you play favorite with the socks.
~ Have that deep conversation with someone you love who is politically diametric to you.
~ Drive/sign off from them and then laff…at what they believe.
~ Then imagine them laughing…at your tin hat shite.
~ Bake or roast something you’d never usually consider something you’d roast. Check the web for a recipe after you do it. Bring it to Thanksgiving and say, “You asked me to bring this…”
~ Put on some funk or R&B and try clogging to it. I mean that hands on the hips stiff upper body British Isles clogging.
~ Pop & Lock, Moonwalk, and Do The Robot to a Bach invention. [For those of us who are ballroom dancers, these are funk dance moves]. End by spinning on the floor on your back for even like 1/4 turn. Or just lie there.
~ Breathe. For real.
You may subscribe to Vance Gilbert’s blog by visiting www.vancegilbert.com. If you want to listen to the first of my many Vance Gilbert favorites, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=0JhAX1b-XgQ. If These Teardrops Had Wings is heart-wrenching but sometimes we need a good cry and this song will get you there. Vance has plenty of upbeat songs too. Listen to the entertaining lyrics and music of Goodbye Pluto at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ip-Yd8KvF8I. Play it loud enough so your socks can hear it.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
