My 86-year-old mother has been living with Alzheimer’s since 2013. She tries to talk but we can’t make out a word she says. Except when I hand her a napkin she says something resembling, “Thank you” and when a little burp slips out she says a muffled, “Excuse me.” The polite part of her brain has not been affected. But she can’t say what she’s thinking, she can’t tell us what she needs, we don’t know if she is thirsty or if she’s in pain or if she’d like to sit outside for awhile.
Because Alzheimer’s can be hereditary, I am signing up for every study I can to help eliminate the ruthless disease and I’m working on a way to donate my brain to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) when that time comes. Meantime, we watch as Mom slowly—and now more rapidly—fades away.
My mom had a stroke or a TIA last Friday. (TIA is an acronym for something way too long to try to pronounce here. It’s a mini-stroke.) Since then she hasn’t had the strength to eat or drink much of anything and spends most of her time in bed with her eyes closed. She’s not asleep the whole time, but she’s certainly not up doing jumping jacks. Her body has betrayed her and I suspect her sweet spirit is growing weary trying to come to a truce. She’s plumb worn out.
Now the waiting has begun. It could be days or it could be weeks. No one can say for sure. That’s the way it is at the end of life. There is no formula to apply that will result in an exact prognosis. And so we wait.
No medical professional can predict what’s going to happen. A year ago last February she had a stroke that we thought would do her in. But she spent a few days in bed and then she was back to her happy self, with only a slight droop in her smile. Since that time she has lost the ability to get out of her wheelchair or communicate verbally, but that’s the Alzheimer’s preying on her brain, not because of her stroke. Her brain was once again violated a week ago and she was knocked down a bit harder than last time.
Will she rally? Are our tears for naught? Are we premature in saying our goodbyes? Or is it appropriate to be counting weeks and days—or even hours, until she is released from this eight-year torment? “When will it happen?” we ask the hospice nurse. She can’t say.
“Should we come?” my brothers and sisters ask, far away with families and jobs and COVID to deal with. My answer is the universal “I don’t know” that comes with approaching death.
I spend my days with her, singing the Girl Scout songs she’s loved since youth and reading aloud the poetry she read to her kids as we snuggled at her side before bed. I show the photo album of Dad and Mom’s 50th wedding anniversary at YMCA of the Rockies and wonder if she recognizes any of us. I lie down next to her in bed and squeeze her hand. She squeezes back. I weep and hope she can’t see my tears, dampening the mask that hides most of my face. I hold up the iPad so my siblings can talk to her on FaceTime and WhatsApp. It is far from satisfying for them but the best we can do under the circumstances.
“It’s ok to go,” we have each told her.
This is the process of dying, I think to myself. The waiting, the wondering, the tears, the smiles. I’m told I should consider this unique time a gift. And I do. But I also know my mom would have wanted her journey to take wing long before she reached this merciless slog of helplessness and anguish. She had wanted to plan her last breath, had researched how to do that, but like in the book Still Alice by Lisa Genova, she lost the ability to follow through before she had her plan in place.
As we receive the mixed blessing of each dichotomic moment, we sing, we recite poetry, we talk, we weep, we reminisce, we blow kisses from afar, we hold our breath and then we breathe. We take hands, we squeeze, we give permission and we wait to let go.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.