My grandmother Ward had several pithy sayings she often shared with whomever was nearby. “You’re a poet and you don’t know it but your feet show it…Longfellows!” was one such epithet, usually bestowed upon me when I unintentionally spoke in rhyme. It’s a silly little ditty which promoted the fun of poetry to my young ears and introduced the name of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow to me, which is only one name of hundreds of poets who have enhanced my life ever since.
Longfellow lived a life heavy with tragedy, including losing his first wife by miscarriage and burying a one-year-old daughter born to him and his second wife. Then, a piece of lit paper landed on the fabric of his second wife’s dress, which ignited into flames. Longfellow managed to put out the fire but his wife died from the burns two days later and he acquired life-long scars from his own burns (ergo, the distinctive long, full beard for which he is recognized). He was left to care for five children. Longfellow wrote: “How I am alive after what my eyes have seen, I know not. I am at least patient, if not resigned; and thank God hourly—as I have from the beginning—for the beautiful life we led together, and that I loved her more and more to the end.”
Two years later, in 1863, Longfellow’s son joined the Union Army without his father’s blessing and was severely wounded in battle. That year, on Christmas Day, Longfellow wrote the inspiring poem, “Christmas Bells.” If the poet felt despair, which he had every right to feel, he did not express it at length in his poetry, but rather he wrote of hope—in the midst of the Civil War. In 1962, American author Ray Bradbury described Longfellow’s poem (now familiar as a carol) as “immensely moving, overwhelming, no matter what day or what month it was sung. ”
After this past year of devastation and suffering due to COVID-19, racial injustice and a wounded planet, several of the stanzas are fitting today:
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
"There is no peace on earth," I said;
"For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
"God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men."
If Longfellow were alive today, I’d give him a big hug!
It has become tradition for me to celebrate National Poetry Month by making each column in April about poetry. I first wrote about this special month-long event in 2009, when I encouraged readers to participate in Poem in Your Pocket Day, which I will do again this year when the day nears. But for now, I’d like to finish this week’s celebration of poetry with another poem that seems appropriate in the times of COVID. Yes, things are getting better, but there has been so much loss—of jobs, homes, education, and life (rest in peace, Aunt Bobbie, the biggest poetry influencer in my life) —and there is still a long way to go. Wendell Berry tells us how he handles his despair with the poem, “The Peace of Wild Things”:
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
This is the 25th anniversary of the first National Poetry Month. I look forward to celebrating with you throughout the entire month of April. I might even share a poem or two of my own.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.