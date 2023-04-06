Sometimes somebody startles me by bringing up poetry during a conversation. When this happens, I am delighted but also surprised, because poetry is not very often a topic of choice at coffee tables or cocktail parties. Take these two scenarios. You’re at a party and you’re chatting with a group of acquaintances. You turn to Lee and say,
“Have you read the book, “The Help”?
“Oh yes, ” Lee replies. “And I saw the movie, too. I loved them both!”
Woefully, the following conversation is just as likely to take place:
“Have you read the book of poems called, “The Wolf”? you ask.
“Never heard of it,” Lee replies.
“I read it and I loved it!” you say.
“You need help. ”
That said, my friend Clyde brought up poetry at a gathering in his home last summer and it pleased me so much I took notes so I could share it now, during National Poetry Month 2023. Clyde mentioned the shortest poem ever written, which has been included in a previous Thunker column. Composed by Ogden Nash, it is titled “Fleas. ” Let’s see if I can remember it…oh yes:
Adam
had ‘em.
I had no idea Clyde was a poetry aficionado. He revealed to me during that conversation that he, himself, is a poet. Of course I wanted to hear his best poem. He obliged:
Clyde
lied.
Brilliant! But did Clyde really write such a deep, meaningful verse? I looked it up online to verify and discovered there is a second poem by Micheal R. Burch titled Honeymoon Not-So-Sweet, or, Clyde Lied! (a limerick for adults and older teens.):
There once was a mockingbird, Clyde,
who bragged of his prowess, but lied.
To his new wife he sighed,
“When again, gentle bride?”
“Nevermore!” bright-eyed Raven replied.
Share that at your next social outing and see which way the conversation turns! The convo between Clyde and me continued down the poetry path. Clyde mentioned another poem in his repertoire called, Bessie’s Boil by Robert Service (1874 – 1958). In high school Clyde was required to memorize this poem and was encouraged to recite it with an accent. It is too long to include here so I’ll summarize it.
Told from a husband’s point of view, we learn that his “Missis” has a boil on an embarrassing location: her behind. The concerned husband says, “Ba goom, lass,” you should go see a doctor. Off she goes to get medical help, to the house doctor in his white lab coat in Room 34. “Blushin' she plucks up her courage, and bravely she shows 'im the place. ” After close inspection, he sends her to Room 63, where she should find the head doctor. “Blushin' as red as a beet-root she 'astens to show 'im the spot. ” But this guy, in his white coat, sends her to the surgeon, Doctor Hoyle. I’ll let the poem take over from here:
So thinkin' she'd best get it over, she 'astens to show 'im the place,
And 'e stares at 'er kindo surprised like, an' gets very red in the face.
But 'e looks at it most conscientious, from every angle of view,
Then 'e says wi' a shrug o' 'is shoulders: "Pore Lydy, I'm sorry for you.
It wants to be cut, but you should 'ave a medical bloke to do that.
Sye, why don't yer go to the 'orsespittel, where all the Doctors is at?
Ye see, Ma'am, this part o' the buildin' is closed on account o' repairs;
Us fellers is only the pynters, a-pyntin' the 'alls and the stairs."
We laughed, Clyde and I. Some poetry can do that, don’tcha know.
Another laugh came from my friend Bill, who showed a listing for an unfinished apartment for rent, no poets allowed.
Poet Jim replied,
“I think that I may never see
an apartment as bereft of verse as thee.”
Randy said,
“I wished to rent,
Money I sent.
No need to pack,
They sent it back.”
And Art responded with,
“Roses are red,
Violets are blue.
No poets allowed
This means you!”
Perhaps it wasn’t a typo at all. Maybe the landlord got burned in the past by someone who ode too much.
As Pulitzer finalist Ben Lerner said, “The fatal problem with poetry: poems.”
We shall continue with more great poetry next week. Even if you’re one of those people who would rather spend time in a hearse than spend time with verse, please try to enjoy National Poetry Month, 2023!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
