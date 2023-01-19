A couple of weeks ago we explored the concept of museum fatigue. It is a real condition caused by “experiencing” exhibits in museums and similar cultural institutions (castles in Ireland and cathedrals in Italy, for example). The malaise is rather common—even when we visit museums we love—as proven by the feedback I received [my sentiments are in brackets]:
Cindy C. said, “I experienced so much museum fatigue in Europe…but I wanted to see all I could. After eight hours in the Vienna Art Museum because my companion kept saying, ‘Almost done’ after four hours, I broke down and cried in the gift shop. Yes, part of a successful museum outing is to go with someone who matches your pace and level of interest.”
Audrey S. shared a somewhat similar experience: “1999. Traipsing through Italy with my best friend Debra. Museums in Venice, Milan, Siena, Rome. Our tours in Rome included the Vatican and its museums and in the end Galleria Borghese. I said NO MORE! We should have spent more time in cafes eating, drinking and watching people.” [Verily, the world is a museum!]
Vandra S. said, “Fascinating! I always thought the fatigue was from the random meandering around at a snail’s pace. Much like shopping, which also exhausts me.” [Sounds like Vandra’s favorite museum gift shop would have a cot with a pillow and blanket tucked away in a corner; not to buy, but to borrow.]
Nancy H. said, “Love museums, loved the column. I have been known to sit briefly on the floor in a no-bench museum. Not often though, because I am old and short and that gets me too much worried attention.” [Sounds like a pop-up museum or one of the up-and-coming “small museums, ” which are often temporary with only a few items exhibited, might be well-suited for Nancy.]
Arlene F. mentioned a museum I’d never heard of: “We decided to skip the Phallological Museum when we were in Reykjavik, Iceland.” [Philatelic Museum (stamp collecting and postal history)? Philological Museum (the structure, historical development, and relationships of languages)? No, the Phallological Museum. A museum of and about boy parts. It really does exist.]
Arlene continued, “Recently we found The Museum Of Musical Instruments in Phoenix to be superb with excellent headphone guides (that paired masterfully with Ron’s hearing aides) and benches.” [Ah, now we can stop squirming.]
Dan the Banjo Man made a similar recommendation: “If you are in Oklahoma City, I hope you take a look at the American Banjo Museum. I was on the board of directors when we established it several years ago.” [Under no circumstances should you visit this museum if you have a heart condition, stroke, or high blood pressure.] [Imagine a toothy-smiley-face emoji with tears coming from each eye here.] [It is sacrilegious to mention banjos without including a banjo joke.]
Terri S. added a few of her favorite museums to the list: “Go see the Gopher Hole Museum of Alberta—taxidermied groundhogs dressed in costumes, doing all the Canadian things Canadians do and say (with little word captions above their heads). Or you can go visit the historic house where Anne of Green Gables was written. Oh yeh, it is on Prince Edward Island. Or how about the Canadian Potato Museum where you view all the diseased potatoes of the world. ” [They have a gift shop, Vandra!] [There are also potato museums in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Idaho and New Mexico. Oddly, there is no potato museum in Ireland.]
[Who knew there was such a fascination with the lovely potato? ] [I tried multiple times to type “lowly” potato but autocorrect kept changing it to “lovely, ” so I decided to leave it. With so many museums dedicated to the lowly spud, it has earned the adjective “lovely.”]
I’ll wrap it up with Terri’s comments about the museum fatigue she experienced in her role as a conservator: “I am permanently fatigued after being in hundreds of small, rural, and cultural museums and ALWAYS trying to make each one a better place for artifacts, people, and animals.” [Terri plans to virtually join the conversation surrounding Estes Park’s One Book One Valley selection, Finders Keepers: A Tale of Archaeological Plunder and Obsession by Craig Childs. When we talked about it during our book club meeting last week, she had me spellbound with her experiences and insights.]
If you’re like me, you’re sensing some museum fatigue fatigue. We’ve exhausted the topic so we’ll end it here.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
