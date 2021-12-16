One of the nicest things you can do in this last remaining week leading up to Christmas is to pay attention to someone else’s Christmas tree. Take the time to really study it. Be attentive. Open your heart to it. Embrace it. (Warning: Be a tree-hugger in your mind only. Otherwise you’ll look like a porcupine with evergreen quills from trying to cuddle with a friend’s tree.)
To do this right, you’re going to need some time. Start from across the room. From there, notice if the tree is tall, thin, squat, loaded with branches or spindly like a Charlie Brown tree. Do you know your evergreens well enough to know if it’s a spruce, pine or fir? Is it perfectly cone-shaped (a sign it was grown on a tree farm) or does it appear to have been cut from the forest that need thinning nearby? It may be artificial. (We went to the dark side when we inherited my parents’ fake tree. I miss the experience of selecting a tree with personality, tying it onto the car to get it home, setting it in its stand, and deciding which “side” should face forward. Plus, I yearn for the pine scent of a real tree. But an imitation tree is so easy. We don’t have to water it—which invariably leads to a puddle on the floor that is difficult to wipe up because it’s under a tree. It doesn’t drop a single needle, and it goes right back into the box it came out of, stored on the top shelf in the garage until next year.)
Is the tree you are visiting say “winter wonderland” with its flocking or does it shout “retro” with its silver needles? It could catch your eye with its oh-so-Christmassy orange (it’s a thing this year, and not just if you’re a Broncos fan). Note the color and shape of the lights, how they drape (up and down or round and round), and if the bulbs are the old-fashioned, teardrop-shaped incandescent or the newer, brighter LEDs. Do they blink randomly, flash to a beat and/or play music?
Look up to see the topper. Is it a traditional star? If not, what is it? An angel? An elf? A woman in a long white gown next to a man in a tuxedo? (No wait, that’s a wedding cake topper. Never mind.) Then look down to observe what is at the base of the tree. Is it a tree skirt? Or does the tree stand atop a stack of suitcases with a sheet draped over them like my family’s annual tree did when I was growing up? Are the gifts under the tree wrapped in matching paper? (Heaven forbid! If someone does that, what do they do with the mishmash of used paper saved from Christmases past? And gift bags! I have never purchased a gift bag, yet I have more than I will ever use. I do believe they multiply while put away in their bin, those frisky little gift bags!)
Next, move closer and walk around the tree, examining the ornaments. Are they sophisticated or playful? Are they old? New? Dazzling with glitter or more an understated au naturel? Is there a theme (Mickey Mouse maybe, Harry Potter possibly or Santas and sleighs)? Can you find a pickle ornament? (It’s a tradition in some homes. The pickle is the last ornament hung on the tree and then the first child to find it gets an extra present. No one knows the history of this tradition. It was probably started by a pickle-ornament salesman.) Are the ornaments of the traditional red and green palette or do they make a statement by being chartreuse and pink? (What statement would that be?) Or are they an eclectic mix; a little bit of everything? Are the ornaments handmade and if so, by children or adults (sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference)? Is there tinsel? Garland? Bows?
Finally—and this is the best part—ask about the ornaments. To me, that’s what it’s all about. Our ornaments are our history. They bear personal stories and those stories should be told. The other day my friend Elise asked if she could come by to see our tree. She is one of the very few people who has ever given my tree any attention other than a cursory glance. She slowly looked, touched, pointed, and asked. She listened to my tales—where my ornaments came from, who made them, who gave them, how old they are, what they mean to me. I was flattered by her curiosity and honored that she cared. In the coming week, I plan to pay it forward, asking a friend if I can visit her tree and hear her stories. (I asked Elise but her tree was not up yet.) Elise’s attentiveness was one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve ever received.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
