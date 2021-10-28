While we walked the dog this evening, the sun dropped below the horizon, taking the day’s last rays of warmth with it. In its place we felt the October breeze brush cold against our faces, reminding us that yes indeed, we are seriously immersed in autumn. We noticed orange pumpkins and bone-white skeletons spotlighted under many neighborhood front porches lamps. We heard the resident owl ruminate from a half-bare tree branch overhead. We smelled damp leaves stuck to the pavement and shivered at the impending darkness. And then we caught a whiff of the essence of this season: woodsmoke.
I’m not talking about the thick, heavy miasma of suffocating smoke from a terrorizing fire—say a house fire or wildfire. That smoke shouts “Danger!” as it suffocates. This wafting woodsmoke scent is calm, comforting, inviting. The aroma that stopped us on the spot in the fading light tonight, begged us to tip our noses into the air and breath in deeply, and waited for the “ahhh…” that came with our exhale—that’s the autumn woodsmoke that stirs me at my core.
When I sniff that rich, toasty, woodsy smell, I think of camping. I think of:
• Sitting around the fire saying, “Smoke goes to the prettiest girl, ” as the slight breeze shifts, pushing the swirls in a different direction. Fellow campers lean back on their log and wave their hands in front of their stinging eyes until the smoke moves around the circle.
• I hear one of my favorite songs in my head: John Denver singing Back Home Again (“There's a fire softly burning, supper's on the stove, it’s the light in your eyes that makes me warm. ”)
• I hear another of my all-time favorites: Michael Murphey singing Carolina in the Pines (“When the frost shows on the windows, and the wood stove smokes and glows, as the fire grows we can warm ourselves, watching rainbows in the coals.”)
• In my mind I taste s’mores.
• I yearn to sing around the crackling flames, songs I’ve known since childhood like, “Mmm-mmm I want to linger, a little longer, a little longer here with you…”
• I feel the cold tingle from taking tiny sips of peppermint schnapps out of a tin cup while gazing at the blackness of the sky. I suck in the brisk night air and feel the frosty jolt burst in my mouth. The schnapps, the tin cup, the quick, icy inhale…it’s exhilarating!
• I think nostalgically of my coterie settled around the fire after a long hike (maybe a fourteener), watching the gauzy smoke rise from the flames and dance; the quiet that comes as the fire fades to glimmering coals and thoughts turn inward. Conversations dwindle, then cease altogether. Someone stirs the coals and sparks shoot up. Others stand up from their log or camp chair, brush off, whisper, “Goodnight,” and move gingerly away from the warmth and dying light of the fire to their tents.
From the darkness comes the sound of the tent zipper going uuuup, then dowwwn. I look forward to being snug in my own sleeping bag with the chilly air lurking all around but unable to crawl in with me. Yet I don’t leave the embers.
There is a place at the center of my inner being that is kindled by the scent of woodsmoke and I want to go there. I gaze into the orange-hot glow and am drawn into the primal spirit of my history—our shared history. I long to know our ancestors; feel the weariness of the pioneers as they made their way across the prairie and over the mountains to the vast unknown. I connect with the thrill of adventure bundled with the heartache of loss. That place, that spirit, resides in me and awakens when the aroma of woodsmoke reaches out to embrace me.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
