With fresh fruit, mushrooms and spaghetti noodles in my cart, I was in a long line at the grocery store, staying a smart distance from the man in front of me. No one was talking except the woman behind me, who was on the phone. The only things she had in her cart were two 4-packs of toilet paper—the limit. I couldn’t help but overhear her side of the conversation:
“I’m at the grocery store across town. They have toilet paper. I’ve been standing in line forever just to buy toilet paper. You should get over here right away, before it’s all gone!”
She said this as if she were jabbing a finger at me. “Don’t you realize you should get toilet paper while you can? The whole world is going to run out soon!” I bet the woman has big garbage bags full of Beanie Babies in her basement and maybe a Cabbage Patch Doll or two as well.
While the clerk rang me up, I commented about the amount of toilet paper flying off the shelves.
She shook her head. “It’s a virus, not dysentery,” she said.
As I drove home, I thought about the toilet paper I collected while hitchhiking in the South Pacific in the ’80s. On each unique (unused) sample I wrote the location and circumstances where I acquired it. Over there, toilet paper doesn’t come in rolls but in sheets. It is not bleached, soft, supple or scented. Nor does it have pretty designs printed on it. It is toilet paper, after all, not wall paper.
Do I still have that 35-year-old assortment of TP? Of course! Who would get rid of such a collection? The difference is that I collected one sheet of each of these bathroom tissues, not rolls enough to go around the circumference of the planet. So what’s with the coronavirus TP obsession?
The coronavirus has stirred up a media frenzy. Every post, tweet, message and news story is about COVID-19. We can’t get enough of it, yet we’re getting too much of it.
Think of all the photos you’ve seen of empty store shelves where the TP usually is. These cues tell us that everyone else is stocking up on toilet paper—which takes up a lot of shelf space so when just a few packages are gone, the visual impact is dramatic. Cans of tuna take up a few feet of shelf space. Toilet paper hogs the whole aisle. Like lemmings, we’ve rushed out to snatch up what TP we can because—LOOK AT THOSE EMPTY SHELVES!
Here is an assortment of facts about toilet paper, brought to us by toiletpaperhistory.net.
• Approximately 73 percent of the earth’s population doesn’t use toilet paper.
• Toilet paper isn’t available worldwide because in some places there is a lack of trees.
• Some people don’t use it because they can’t afford it. (Water is the universal solvent, not paper. Ergo, the bidet, or in poorer countries, a water tube with a nozzle.)
• In many countries, TP is not flushed. On the flip side, since this novel demand for toilet tissue, some bigger cities’ sewer systems are backing up because people are using and flushing paper towels and non-flushable wipes instead. “Not my problem,” they think, incognito.
• In an average household, the average roll of toilet paper lasts approximately five days.
• In this country, a person uses approximately eight or nine squares of paper per toilet use. Calculations lead us to the conclusion that we use an average of 57 squares of TP per day.
• It takes about 384 trees to make the toilet paper that one person uses within a lifetime.
• A single tree produces about 810 rolls of toilet paper.
• The first modern toilet paper was made in the late 1300s in China.
• Seven percent of Americans steal rolls of toilet paper from hotel and motel rooms. In addition, hand sanitizer dispensers have been ripped off the walls in public buildings since C-19 became a pandemic. This is not ok!
Keep in mind that the store shelves will be restocked soon.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
