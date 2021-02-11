As I was contemplating this week’s column, I sat with a piece of paper and a pen, doodling aimlessly to see what would surface. If you’re like me, when you scribble arbitrarily you often end up drawing the same thing over and over. I draw random patterns with straight lines, curvy lines and loop-de-loops, and either 1) daisies or 2) hearts.
My subconscious must have been zeroed in on Valentine’s Day coming up on Sunday because today, I created a page full of hearts. Big fat hearts, tall skinny hearts. Bunches of tiny hearts, lopsided hearts, hearts with tails, hearts with scallops. Hearts, hearts, hearts.
I’ve been doodling hearts for years. Hearts are my go-to. They’re happy, feel-good doodles. However, they don’t get me very far when I’m trying to come up with a column. Today, after I’d drawn numerous frilly hearts, I started to sketch hearts with faces; laughing hearts with teethy grins and goofy mouths with tongues hanging out.
Laughing hearts led me to remember a round I learned when I was a Girl Scout that has stuck with me for 50 years. It’s simple, as most rounds are, and still fun to sing after all these years, especially when in an echo chamber such as a pedestrian tunnel, a cavernous train station or in a light house. It goes:
Laugh, ha! ha!
Hear the merry jest!
And if you laugh last
You laugh best.
That reminded me of an email my Aunt Susan sent recently that invoked laughs worthy of several doodle hearts holding their guts and shaking like bowlfuls of jelly. Here is that email:
• During the middle ages they celebrated the end of the plague with wine and orgies. Does anyone know if there is anything planned when this one ends?
• The devil whispered to me, “I’m coming for you! ” I whispered back, “Bring pizza. ”
• Me: (sobbing, eyes swollen, nose red) “I can’t see you anymore. I am not going to let you hurt me like this again! ” Trainer: “It was a sit up. You did one sit up. ”
• Having plans sounds like a good idea until you have to put on pants with a zipper and leave the house.
• It’s weird being the same age as old people.
• Chocolate is God’s way of telling us he likes us a little bit chubby.
• It’s probably my age that tricks people into thinking I’m an adult.
• Marriage Counselor to husband: “Your wife says you never buy her flowers. Is that true?” Husband: “To be honest, I never knew she sold flowers.”
• Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked.
• My wife asked me to take her to one of those restaurants where they make the food right in front of you.
So I took her to Subway and that’s how the fight started.
• I see people about my age climbing Kilimanjaro; I feel good getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.
• We can all agree that in 2015 not a single person got the answer correct to, “Where do you see yourself five years from now? ”
• If a cow doesn’t produce milk, is it a milk dud or an udder failure?
• When I was a kid I wanted to be older…this is not what I expected.
• If you can’t think of a word, say “I forgot the English word for it. ” That way people will think you’re bilingual instead of simply forgetful.
• Don’t be worried about your smartphone or TV spying on you. Your vacuum cleaner has been collecting dirt on you for years.
• I’m getting tired of being part of a major historical event.
• I don’t always go the extra mile, but when I do it’s because I missed my exit.
• At what point can we just start using 2020 as profanity? As in: “That’s a load of 2020.” or “What in the 2020!” or “Abso-2020-lutely.”
• This is the day dogs have been waiting for. They realize their owners can’t leave the house and they get them 24/7. Dogs are rejoicing everywhere. Cats are contemplating suicide.
• If you are trying to impress me with your vehicle, make it a food truck!
Laugh, ha, ha!
Hear the merry jest!
And if you laugh last
You laugh best.
Happy Heart Day this Sunday!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
