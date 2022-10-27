I never met a math problem I liked. That’s why the last true math class I ever took was Algebra II as a junior in high school. In college I took an intro to computer science class, which qualified as a math class but it really wasn’t. As my final project for the class I wrote a computer program that created a poem with blanks which were filled in with random rhyming words, selected by the computer. No matter what word was inserted in the blank, the poem rhymed and made sense. It was much more an English task than a math project. (I wish I had a copy of that poem! The professor gave me a disappointing B+ but used it in future classes as an example of what could be done with the assignment. Sounds like he thought it deserved an A, doesn’t it?)
No Thunker reader has ever sent me a math equation (don’t take that as an invitation) but several have sent messages about words. Like good wine, good words are worth sharing. Here are excerpts from four messages I’ve received recently [my comments are in brackets]:
• My nephew Thomas said, “It just started raining where I am and I thought of one of my favorite words — petrichor. I know you love words and wondered if you knew it.” [Until Thomas introduced me to it, I didn’t know the word petrichor. It means a distinctive, earthy, usually pleasant odor that is associated with rainfall, especially when following a warm, dry period. Many people associate a whiff of petrichor with springtime. Are there words to describe the scents of the other three seasons? They don’t have their own name like spring has petrichor.
~Traditionally, summer smells of cut grass and sheets dried on the line. I don’t think there’s a word for that.
~Autumn’s soil is rich with a fungus called Geotrichem candidum which causes dense plant matter to decompose. That chemical reaction contributes to the musky-sweet smell of fall. That, plus the scent of woodfires, makes us think of wool sweaters and hot apple cider. But the aroma wafting from glowing logs doesn’t bring idyllic sentiments anymore, after the destructive forest fires so many of us have been threatened by, nor is there a word designated for that autumn aroma.
~And winter smells like it does because of the lack of scent. Odor molecules move more slowly in the cold air so there are simply fewer smells to sniff on a crisp winter day. Winter is petrichorless.]
• James W. offered his thoughts on two past Thunker columns that addressed 1) perforations and 2) the puzzle of pronouns. He said, “My contribution to perforation pondering is this: Way back in the dim recess of time, computer printers used paper that had holes along both edges. Called ‘tractor feed’ it gave bored people something to do, tearing the hole-strips off the pages of a document.
“Now, being in the English Department at CSU with intellectuals with little to do, we professors began wondering what the word would be for those strips of holes along the periphery of the paper, and of course we invented the answer. From now and forever they shall be known as ‘peripherations.’
“We also dedicated time to solving the gender problem of pronouns. It was decided that ‘he or she' would henceforth become ‘hershey' and ‘hers or his’ would be ‘shis’ and ‘him or her’ would have to be ‘himmer. ’ An example in a sentence might be ‘When hershey rose to go, shis slacks showed where shis shedding cat had sat—with himmer in shis lap.’
“I had three different female chairs of department. The third one did not like being ‘chairman,’ or ‘chairwoman,’ so I began calling her the ‘chairmammal.’ I didn't get a raise that year.” [Sounds like she was a fair chair.]
• Terri S. is a fellow poetry lover who is growing more so all the time. She said, “I just looked up the word strophe. A word you will like!” [It’s pronounced STROH-fee and is a division of a poem containing stanzas of varying line-length without a regular rhyme pattern. A strophe is often found in an ode. How odd to me, this ode strophe!]
• Carole C. said, “When words and sentences sound pleasant together it's called euphony—as opposed to cacophony. I thought it was very interesting [in light of your column] about the word ‘moist’ and whether or not it sounded pleasant to some people.” [One of my favorite euphonic words is serendipity, for its playful sound and its happy meaning. What is yours? I’d love to know.]
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.