On February 25, 2020, I received a text that read: “FYI, a CDC friend recommends that we all lay in about two weeks worth of canned and frozen goods including protein and toilet paper. There is the anticipation that when Coronavirus gets to the US it may close schools and keep people home from work. Anticipating a huge disruption to supply lines for grocery stores, etc. Not trying to be alarmist, just thought it might be wise to pass along her info. ” Smugly, I went out and bought toilet paper to last about eight months.
It wasn’t enough to carry us through the crisis called Coronavirus, or COVID-19 (and a slew of other names not fit for print). March 12 marked the one-year anniversary of when ordinary life as we know it imploded and the world—the entire world went into lockdown. It’s been a year and we’ve only begun to recover. Sadly, those who lost loved ones and those who suffer from lingering symptoms from COVID never will be able to return to their pre-COVID lives.
“Think negative,” I heard someone say. That was easy enough to do once tests became accessible, which was in July for us. “Think negative” was supposed to be a funny play on words and it was, but it was startlingly close to reality too, because there have been times when it’s been difficult to keep our chins up and our spirits lifted during this year of isolation, desolation, and total destruction of more than half-a-million lives.
And yet.
There have been many positive aspects that have blossomed from the Year of COVID. I asked friends and relatives to name one thing they found to be good about this past year. Here are a few:
• Carol L: “Because of COVID we have some new, really good friends. One couple in particular were neighbor acquaintances pre-Covid. But Covid shut down travel for us and for them. We started getting together outdoors for happy hour every few weeks and now we have a trip planned with them to the West Virginia mountains in October.”
•Debbie W had two parts to her favorable pandemic experience: 1) She made it her goal to walk someplace other than in the neighborhood every day. With the exception of just a couple of mornings with sub-arctic temps, she accomplished her goal. 2) She and her husband started enjoying happy hour at home each evening. In summary, Debbie’s pandemic take-away was to walk every day and drink every night. Her husband recalled the Wednesday picnic lunches that have become part of their routine.
•Deedee H: “The one most positive thing that happened to me personally was this: due to lack of social interactions I immersed myself in making art and have had a blast experimenting with and exploring all kinds of new ideas and art mediums—mostly clay! I feel so blessed to have that creative outlet!!”
• Elise R said the horrendous murder of George Floyd ignited her realization of her white entitlement. Since then she has become involved in a neighborhood racial justice book group that is making positive changes in her thoughts and behavior.
• Joe P: “The primary silver lining of the covid pandemic for me has been the intentional walking I’ve done every day. In the process of my intentional walking, I’ve discovered many new trails around the city and have enjoyed observing the great variety of subtle transformations in nature as the seasons changed.
“Another small benefit of staying home has been the discovery of outreach programs at our local modern art museum. I’ve had a lot of fun helping to create art and then sharing it online with others who have worked on similar projects.”
• Alice S: “Interesting…three months in I probably could have listed a ton of positive things but they’re all just part of life now so it’s hard to pinpoint them. ”
One thing?
“Not eating out as often. And Bob and I started walking together more.” That’s two. You know what? With COVID, it doesn’t matter! That’s three…
• Bill and Judy S have been enjoying daily Zoom time and FaceTime with their 2-year-old and 8-year-old grandkids—reading books, memorizing poetry, and simply chatting daily. Judy has become so fond of life at home, she’s not sure she’ll rejoin society once it’s allowed.
• Terri S said this: “The exercise of food procurement comes to mind as a big positive! During our first Covid-19 year we decided to be safe and go food shopping only once a week. We live in Nova Scotia in the summer, where we became excellent sleuths searching out all the right foods to gather in one trip.
“We took a ferry and then drove up the Digby Neck every Thursday. We found roadside vegetable and fruit stands selling just-picked raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and all sorts of great garden vegetables. There was a pick-your-own blueberry farm where you could eat and pick all at the same time!
“When we arrived in the nearest town of Digby we went straight to the fish processing plant to buy fish and Digby scallops fresh off the boats. On most Thursdays we accomplished a third of our provisioning before we even reached the traditional grocery store.”
• Charley H: By driving instead of flying to Chicago, Charley found himself at the Big River Steampunk Festival in Hannibal, Missouri. He got to relive the days of steamboats, steam trains, and the romance of the Victorian era along the western shore of the mighty Mississippi River! It was one wild ride, he said.
Others mentioned that they did more of what they’ve always wished they could do more of: camping, kayaking, swimming laps, getting closer to family, and painting.
In summary, continue to do all the things you’ve been doing to stay negative and do more of what you love to do to stay positive. It’s a healthy equipoise.
