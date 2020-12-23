Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 12F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 12F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.