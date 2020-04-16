Finding The Good

In a world where we now feel a daily overload of bad news, we focus on the good in life, even during tough times.
April is the cruelest month, breeding
Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and desire, stirring
Dull roots with spring rain.
TS Elliot, 1922
This column was written during April 2020 when time seem to slow, to stop even. April is National Poetry Month but this year it will be remembered as the month where everything shut down – shops completely closing, restaurants offering take-out only, standing outside of the pharmacy six feet apart from others waiting in line to pick up a prescription, taking long solitary hikes in Hermit Park or walks around Lake Estes. These will be the things we remember. April has always been a month of sadness for me and one of the reasons TS Eliot’s poem, The Waste Land speaks to me so strongly. For almost 50 years, I believed my son died on April 17, 1970. Yes, his birthday and my birth day are today. This is one of those before and after moments. This past year, through the magic of ancestry sites, I learned Rony did not die but lived a happy life far, far away. And just like that, we met, began a new relationship and my annual depression lifted. I no longer look at the calendar anticipating feeling sad but see the date as a joyous reminder to mail that package, send that card, make that phone call. April, after.
Here is a before. For twenty-three years I lived on Waltonia Road in the Big Thompson Canyon, seventeen years of them alone. During and after the flood, I wrote a lot about what that was like for me as a single woman living through an event like that. Some of my journal from that time reads: 9/11/2013 Wednesday. Watched some of the 9/11 coverage on TV. Tomorrow to Fort Collins for breakfast meeting. It rained all day and all night. 9/12/13, Thursday. Got up and turned on TV. Said chance of flooding in Big Thompson and to stay home. Keep thinking about those people who drove into canyon in ’76 and were washed away. Official comes down 34 and says no cars allowed over bridge. 9/13/13, Friday. Woke to totally washed out road. Made way down to bridge by jumping on stones back and forth across road. Water crashing over bridge with lots of debris on it. River took Nebraska house – by end of day took garage too. No river road past Della’s. Watched as a full-grown pine tree fell into the river. It took a week and a helicopter, a Red Cross bus, a ride from one friend from Fort Collins to Boulder and a ride from another friend from Boulder through Gold Hill to get back to Estes. I carried a bag with extra jeans, a light jacket and in a carrier, my little dog, Skye. When I got back to Estes I had to deal with the necessities, I had no car, I had no home - both down in the Big Thompson Canyon. Nothing was easy. I had to work with FEMA and fill out a lot of forms. I had to make calls, stand in lines, apply for resources, tell my story over and over again all while running a non-profit that had also been impacted by the flood. But, oh, the amazing women I worked with! They presented me with a huge basket full of shampoo, brushes, toothpaste, soap, towels…. everything a person would need who brought out very little. They even found me a temporary place to stay. A local church announced the director of Estes Valley Crisis Advocates needed a car and one of the parishioners lent me his.
Remember this is still the “before.” In spite of the gifts I received I was still traumatized. As a victim advocate, I felt guilty about the people who came to rescue me. I kept apologizing to my co-workers for not being there to help them while they were working non-stop finding places for the women and children staying at the safehouse. They said that was ridiculous so I apologized again. I didn’t cry until January when I stopped at Kind Coffee before work. As I was getting out of my car, I spilled my latte. The top came off as I was taking it out of the cup holder. And it spilled. Spilled milk, right? I came into the office and Lonnie, one of my amazing counselors, took one look at me and opened her arms. I had been strong for so long. I cried so hard while she held me up. I felt all that stress of all those past months spilling out of me like my latte spilling out on the ground.
I was a survivor of trauma and I worked with survivors of trauma. Their path through PTSD was mine. I replayed what happened over and over and how I responded. I asked myself, what I could have done differently. I had feelings of fear and a sense of vulnerability and helplessness. I had a loss of trust in others and in the world. I learned first-hand why being a victim is so devastating. It upsets two fundamental assumptions on which we all base our lives: 1) our belief that the world is an orderly, meaningful place and, 2) our personal autonomy. Both assumptions are essential for wholeness.
My “after” came much later. I took all of my “before” and created a program that I presented at an annual COVA (Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance) conference the next year. I began to speak out from a personal place and say this is what a trauma survivor needs. They need to be informed of what’s going on, to be treated with dignity and respect, to be made whole. And now we are in the midst of another trauma, another crisis that upsets our view of the world. For all of us, the world is just not orderly right now. A very, very tiny thing has created physical and emotional hardship for all of us and our need for autonomy. We are isolating ourselves and wearing masks that further separate us. Some of us have been laid off and we don’t know how we will pay our bills or our rent. Some of us are afraid of losing our small businesses and some are worrying about how to pay staff. We need to remember to treat each other with dignity and respect right now and to stay informed. This isn’t quite the “after” yet and a lot of us have been asking ourselves, how can I help? I can’t answer for you but this might help, “When asked, ‘What can I do?’ I’ve found the answer frequently can be found by rearranging the words into the answer, ‘Do what I can.” Ten Menten. Peace, Mary
Mary Mesropian has lived in the Estes Park area since 1994 and was the Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice of the Estes Valley in the late 90s until 2000 when she became Executive Director of Estes Valley Crisis Advocates. She retired from EVCA late 2016 and is now a Celebrant, officiating weddings and other ceremonies. Her email is maryruthdancer@yahoo.
