Today is April Fools’ Day and the first day of National Poetry Month. What a combo! To honor this double-delight day, let’s have some silly poetic fun.
Today’s poems come from one book: “The Funny Side; 101 Humorous Poems, ” assembled by Wendy Cope. My copy is from a boxful of poetry books I inherited from my Aunt Bobbie when she died in 2020 from COVID. I am now armed with enough poetry books to keep me entertained til death do us part. The question is: who will inherit Aunt Bobbie’s poetry books once I am gone? I think I’ll stick around to find out!
First, a lesson on limericks:
When a poem “scans, ” it means the poem’s meter follows the rules. For example, a limerick has five lines. The first, second and fifth lines have three beats while the third and fourth lines have two beats. A limerick that meets those rules “scans. ” Edward Lear (1812–1888) wrote what is considered the most famous limerick:
There was an Old Man with a beard,
Who said, 'It is just as I feared!
Two Owls and a Hen,
Four Larks and a Wren,
Have all built their nests in my beard! ’
A productive poet named Anonymous penned this limerick called There Was a Young Bard of Japan:
There was a young bard of Japan,
Whose limericks never would scan;
When told it was so,
He said: ‘Yes, I know,
But I always try and get as many words into the last line as I possibly can. ’
Ogden Nash (1902–1971) was also a prolific limerick-writer, but the Nash poem I’m including here is something other than a limerick—although I can’t tell you what form it follows. It’s called “We Don’t Need To Leave Yet, Do We? or Yes, We Do
One kind of person when catching a train always wants to
allow an hour to cover the ten-block trip to the
terminus.
And the other kind looks at them as if they were
verminous,
And the second kind says that five minutes is plenty and
will even leave one minute over for buying the tickets,
And the first kind looks at them as if they had cerebral
rickets.
One kind when theater-bound sups lightly at six and
hastens off to the play.
And indeed I know one such person who is so such that it
frequently arrives in time for the last act of the matinée.
And the other kind sits down at eight to a meal that is
positively sumptuous,
Observing cynically that an eight-thirty curtain never
rises till eight-forty, an observation which is less
cynical than bumptuous.
And what the first kind, sitting uncomfortably in the
waiting room while the train is made up in the yards,
can never understand,
Is the injustice of the second kind’s reaching their seat just
as the train moves out, just as they had planned,
And what the second kind cannot understand as they
stumble over the first kind’s feet just as the footlights
flash on at last
Is that the first kind doesn’t feel the least bit foolish at
having entered the theater before the cast.
Oh, the first kind always wants to start now and the
second kind always wants to tarry,
Which wouldn’t make any difference except that each
other is what they always marry.
Here’s a ditty I find quite witty, called Scintillate by Roger McGough (1937– ), who presents the BBC Radio 4 program "Poetry Please. ”
I have outlived
my youthfulness
so a quiet life for me
Where once
I used to
scintillate
now I sin
till ten
past three.
I have two more poems for you today. One is rather short and the other is quite lengthy. The short poem is by Gavin Ewart (1916–1995), whose poetry is noted for its irreverent eroticism.
The Lover Writes a One-Word Poem
You!
And lastly, we have a poem that follows a form all its own. At a public reading, Don Paterson (1963–) announced that this poem was called On Going to the Kyushu Mountains to Meet a Zen Master but Not Finding Him. A few moments of uncomfortable silence followed and then he announce that, “the next poem has words.” Spend some time with this one and see what surfaces.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
