Give me nothing to talk about and I’ll bloviate. It’s nothing, really. For example, last week I managed to use up a whole column pontificating about perforations. To my surprise, my much ado about nothing resonated with several readers. Here is what others had to say about nothing…and more. [My comments are in brackets.]
Mark K. reminded me of a particularly delightful perforation: “The best perforations still around are those subscription cards in magazines! I get a kick out of tearing those apart since the card stock is heavy and makes that satisfying riiiip!” [I agree with Mark. The first thing I do with any new magazine is go through and tear out all those cards. It is a very gratifying practice and makes reading a magazine an obstruction-free experience.]
Jerry K. said, “Send me your address. We just did a magazine insert of 20,000 letters with a reply envelope including a couple of really excellent perforations! You'll love it! Good to read your much-from-a-very-little again!” [Instead of sending my address to you Jerry, I think I’ll give you Mark K’s. Not that I don’t want to see your magazine, but Mark would be delighted to riiiip out your letter and envelope. Who knows—he might even send a donation.]
Several readers agreed that a utility bill with a perforation line that doesn’t align with the fold is annoying. Janis P. advised: “Just wad it up and send it back to the utility company. ” [Somehow I don’t think that would go over well. It’s our dollars they want, not our ire. But it’s good out-of-the-perforated-box thinking.]
Speaking of perforated boxes, Moe C. contributed this: “I’m hoping to not start a flame war over plastic waste, but I would offer that the strongest portion of a K-Cup box is the perforation. ” [So true! I don’t know about K-Cup boxes, but I have wrestled with the absolutely useless perforations on other boxes. I can’t stab through some of those perfs with a knife—handle end or blade end! ]
Ginger H. added, “You missed my LEAST favorite perf — those stupid folded envelopes. Government agencies love them, supposedly perf’ed to tear on the two sides and the top. Forget it. By the time my arthritic hands finish, I’m in pain and the envelope is trashed. I keep scissors everywhere. Guess what…you can (and I do) CUT the perfs. It works! [Thanks, but no thanks, Ginger. If I used scissors, I would have nothing to write about. Oh wait…]
“Today’s coupons lack perforations because many are digital, ” Bill S. explained, addressing my complaint that newspaper coupons are no longer perforated for user ease. “You click to activate versus tearing.” [I appreciate Bill’s suggestion, but I have trouble getting internet reception in many grocery stores. Plus, I am trying to keep the number of apps on my phone to a minimum. App fraud surpassed credit card fraud in 2021.]
Christy R. remembers a variation on the coupon theme: “[Don’t forget the] double fun and frugality of sticking perforated Green Stamps in a book. [We had] so many we actually had a little plastic bottle with a sponge top which we could fill with water so we wouldn’t wear out our tongues.”
Audrey S. chimed in: “S&H Green Stamps! My mind automatically went to tearing and pasting all of those stamps in books. I loved it! I seem to also remember Gold Bond stamps? (I’m not sure of the name.) [You got it, Audrey. S&H Green Stamps came about in 1896. They expanded mostly in the eastern states. Gold Bond Stamps started circulating in the Midwest in 1938. ]
Last week I made a big deal out of little, perforated valentines. Andrea H. replied, “I was taking care of my 7-year-old granddaughter around Valentine's Day and she had to get her cards ready for her first grade class. They WERE perforated, but not very well! They lacked any of the cute sayings AND there was no personalizing them; she only needed to write her name on them because the teacher put one in every valentine box or bag. (Insert eye-rolling emoji here.) And when Emilia brought home her box, it had very few cards in it. It was mostly candy with a name written right on the wrapper to let her know who it was from. I miss the old days!”
Jane W. is right there with Audrey: “I’m so old that my favorite valentine was a ‘mechanical’ one with an arm or head that moved. I always gave ones that my mother and I made using doilies and red hearts cut out of construction paper with suckers attached (the safety kind with a loop of cord rather than a stick handle).” [The suckers with the cord loop were nice but I forever hoped for a Tootsie Pop.]
“Speaking of perforations, ” Don D. said, “I noticed our toilet paper has become very fancy. I wonder what they think they’ve improved upon.” [Dare I tell Don that Charmin has been making a wavy perforation since 2018? That’s really something!]
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
