While I stood in the checkout lane at the grocery store, I tried to look nonchalant about the one item I was buying. I got to the place where the conveyor belt stops at the cash register and placed the item on the belt.
“Don’t tell anyone I’m buying this, ” I said, leaning in and speaking softly to the clerk.
“Why not? ” she looked puzzled.
“Because it’s not really food, ” I said, surprised that I needed to explain.
“Everybody buys it,” she said, making my excuse for me. I glanced back at the three people waiting in line behind me. They each nodded gravely, as if to say, “It’s ok, lady. We all do it. ” I almost turned to them so that I could say, “My name is Sarah and I eat Velveeta.” But I wanted to get out of there before anyone saw me with the distinctive yellow-orange box, so I skipped my Velveeta Anonymous introduction.
Velveeta. Even the name sounds fake. But it didn’t start out being fake food. The cheese spread was invented in 1918 when the Monroe Cheese Company wanted to find a way to use its misshaped and broken Swiss cheese wheels. Somebody figured out a way to melt the cheese chunks together with some whey to make a soft cheesy spread—so it really was cheese back then. It was named Velveeta because of its velvety smooth consistency.
Over time, more ingredients got added and today Velveeta is made with a whopping 17 ingredients! The FDA no longer allows Kraft to call the stuff “cheese.” The bright orange “pasteurized prepared cheese product” can be stored at room temperature for a very long time and once its silver foil-like wrap has been peeled away from the block of jiggly, rubbery artificialness, you can wrap it up air-tightly and it will last in the fridge indefinitely. I know. We all know. Because we all buy it. And when we do, we don’t ever use the whole brick. Nor do we eat it on crackers for lunch. We don’t slice it and put it on a charcuterie board between the brie and the prosciutto. We only ever eat it in its melted form. “Liquid gold,” Kraft calls it.
That’s why I was discretely purchasing Velveeta—to make that chili queso dip popular at Super Bowl parties. (Remember Super Bowl parties? We will get to have them again—if everyone will get their vaccines!) I grew up eating macaroni and cheese—not made with glowing, neon orange powder but with Velveeta. It was sooo gooey and sooo yummy. We also put chunks of Velveeta in our tomato soup.
But we didn’t (and don’t) make grilled cheese sandwiches with Velveeta. For grilled cheese we use American, which is not much closer to being true cheese than Velveeta. For a food product to officially qualify as “cheese, ” it has to be more than half pressed curds of milk (technically that’s what cheese is). American doesn’t pass muster (which is different than muenster). But when two slices of bread hold a flat square of American (with the corners folded in so they don’t melt onto the pan), I call it a grilled cheese sandwich.
Overall I am health-conscious when I prepare meals. But there are other non-food foods that I am willing to break my own rules for.
• Pillsbury crescent rolls, for instance. I don’t buy them, except when I make my dad’s delicious chicken crescent squares. They’re oh, so bad for you and they are oh, so good. (Cream cheese, butter, onion and chicken mixed and wrapped in crescent rolls, rolled in butter and seasoned bread crumbs and baked to golden perfection.)
• Ritz crackers are really just crescent rolls in crunch form. Have you ever noticed how one tastes like the other? Close your eyes, bite into a Ritz cracker, and think about a Pillsbury crescent roll. Same.
• Pop Tarts. Shame on me, but I love ‘em. I don’t buy a box even once a year, though. There’s simply no nutritional value whatsoever in a Pop Tart. Darn it! I had a homemade one at a bakery last Saturday. Of course it was tasty and probably better for me than the store-bought variety, but I’m a loyalist. I like my Pop Tart from a box, unwrapped from a foil-like bag, toasted, with butter melted on top. Nunga-nunga, as my brother says.
• Cool Whip. When this container of whippy white stuff was first introduced in 1966, it was a welcomed replacement to Dream Whip, a powder that, when added to milk, required the use of a mixer to make imitation whipped cream. After the Cool Whip was gone, we still had the container to use in place of Tupperware. Nowadays, I do my best not to use any more plastic than I have to so I avoid buying the artificial whipped cream. Besides, I prefer whipped cream made with thick cream from a cow. But every once in awhile I’ll give in and buy a tub of the stuff for a “salad” recipe, like the apple salad we had at least once a week when I was a kid. (Chopped apples, marshmallows, and Cool Whip mixed with mayonnaise.) When I make it today I add celery, nuts and raisins. Those healthy add-ins make me feel better about eating fake whipped cream out of a plastic container.
Nonetheless, I don’t want anyone to see me buying it at the grocery store.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.