My grandmother was from the generation that had little sayings—often parts of longer poems—they pulled out of memory to fit just about any situation. Gram left the planet 40 years ago but still, every once in awhile one of her ditties will pop into my head. Here’s an example: “I’m on a sea food diet; when I see food, I eat it.” Today, it was this:
“Laugh, and the world laughs with you;
Weep, and you weep alone.”
The rest of the first stanza, from a poem called “Solitude” by Ella Wheeler Wilcox, goes:
For the sad old earth must borrow its mirth,
But has trouble enough of its own.
Sing, and the hills will answer;
Sigh, it is lost on the air;
The echoes bound to a joyful sound,
But shrink from voicing care.
Gram’s point was that people don’t like to hang around with a grouch so try to be cheerful when possible. Here are some notions that should improve your constitution with a little laughter, or at least a smile. I didn’t make these up, they were sent to me by Thunker readers:
• I changed my password to "incorrect" so when I forget it my computer reminds me “Your password is incorrect. ”
• If you need a shoulder to cry on, pull off to the side of the road.
• You can tell a lot about a man by the way he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.
• My idea of a super bowl is a toilet that cleans itself.
• My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini. I said, “Wow! That’s an amazing car! ” He replied, “If you work hard, put all your hours in, and strive for excellence, I’ll get another one next year.”
• There should be support groups for people who can’t put their dishes in the dishwasher unless they’ve washed them first.
• Keeping a vegetable garden is worth a medicine cabinet full of pills, as long as you have a fence tall enough and deep enough to keep out the critters. (That’s out of the garden, not the medicine cabinet. But that, too.)
• The only way I’ll drop ten pounds is if I go shopping in England.
• My secret to keeping my shape as I age: get everything to droop at the same rate.
• Wherever I go, the world's worst drivers have followed me there.
• What did our parents do to kill boredom before the internet? I asked my 16 brothers and sisters and they don’t know either.
• Struggling to get your wife’s attention? Just sit down and look comfortable.
• Take my advice — I'm not using it.
• Hospitality is the art of making guests feel like they're at home when you wish they were.
• My cousin got 8 out of 10 on her driver's test; the other two guys managed to jump out of her way.
• Women spend more time wondering what men are thinking than men spend thinking.
• Money is the root of all wealth.
• My mother told me I would never amount to anything because I procrastinate. I said, “Just wait.”
And now, the best part of all of this: I simply have to share one more post office story that a friend told me after last week’s column about the current state of the United States Postal Service. It comes from Mark K., the long-time baker at the YMCA of the Rockies, now happily retired and able to sleep in. (He used to be at work long before the sun was up, as bakers tend to do.) Mark said, “I love the Post Office at the Y, and still get mail there!... really great service. Anyway, several years ago I received a letter addressed to:
Mark, the baker
80511
That's it! No town or state. It's all about the ZIP code and the great folks who staff the YMCA contract station! ”
Thank you for sharing your story, Mark. We’re all smiling with you today!
