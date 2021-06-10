There were eight women sitting around a campfire, the youngest a mere sixty years old; the oldest a spry eighty. (I was the youngest by age but we all had the vim of youth. Not the innocence, mind you, but the vigor.)
Oh, the stories we told! A campfire tends to draw out closely held stories from campers breathing in that reminiscence-inducing woodsmoke (which turns awful when you smell it in your hair and in your clothes the next day). But I can’t share the stories. Tales told around the sparking embers in a fire ring are lifted up and away with the dancing flames and plumes of smoke, not to be repeated outside the campsite. Stories told around a campfire stay at the campfire, don’tcha know.)
We were roasting marshmallows, and that’s when I learned that some people use Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups instead of Hershey’s in their s’mores. I tried the Reece’s version and determined that s’more variations are for the more adventurous (less refined?). I’m a purist when it comes to s’mores. For example, the larger, flatter, square marshmallows toasted up perfectly but I felt like I was cheating by using them instead of the traditional cylindrical-shaped ones. I also heard about a version of s’more where you can skip the chocolate altogether and use two chocolate chip cookies to sandwich your toasted marshmallow. I’ll stick to the tried-and-true, and then eat those chocolate chip cookies afterward—for dessert, thank you very much.
Earlier in the evening while we campers cooked dinner over the hot fire, we got to discussing cast iron skillets. It quickly became apparent that there are two cast iron camps, the yeas and the nays. The nay-sayers tend to get anxious about using a cast iron skillet. They aren’t sure how to season one, they think there are too many instructions on how to clean one, and they suspect they will get hemochromatosis if they eat foods prepared in one.
The yeas are not just in favor of using cast iron, they are crazy-in-love with cast iron cooking. I’m in this camp, especially when the skillet is really old and has been used by several generations before me. (Cast iron skillets don’t wear out. That’s one of the beauties of ‘em. I have at least one that was my grandmother’s. It’s the perfect size for grilling one grilled cheese sandwich.) To make friends with a cast iron skillet, all you have to do is:
1) Don’t buy a new one. Ya gotta have a skillet that is seasoned with lots of grease, oil or even lard. (Think bacon. That makes this concept more appealing.) Your cast iron skillet needs to be black-black-black. Shiny, smooth and black. This blackening is called seasoning, which is fat that gets absorbed into the metal through heat, and it actually makes the skillet “non-stick.” Every time you cook with fat, your skillet becomes a little more seasoned. If you have a well-seasoned cast iron skillet, it’s Teflon-a-bye-bye. Non-stick coatings on today’s skillets are made of unhealthy chemicals you’re best to avoid. Seasoned, non-stick cast iron simply adds tasteless iron to your food. Your body needs iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles.
2) Don’t wash cast iron. Eeeuuu, you say. But that’s the secret to a good cast iron skillet. If you use soap on it, you’ll take away the seasoning that has been building up on the surface of your skillet. Leaving it to soak is a death sentence for your seasoned skillet and putting it in the dishwasher will cause all the lightweight dishes already in there to revolt. Depending on what you cooked, you can either a) wipe it clean with a paper towel or better yet, a cloth, which can be washed and reused, ergo a more environmental solution, or b) run water in it and use a little salt to scrub if you must. If you go this route, it is imperative to immediately dry it so there’s no chance for rust to stake a claim.
(Hint: if you use your skillet over the open flame it will get sooty. Wipe the outside with a rag designated for such use and then store the cookware wrapped in newspaper. I love this part because every time I unwrap a skillet, I connect with my inner pioneer mountain woman ready for the next outdoor adventure.)
3) Do fifty pushups every day. This is the hardest part, but is crucial. Cast iron is heavy, especially if you have a glass stovetop. You shouldn’t slide your skillet off a hot burner because it could easily scratch the glass. You must lift it off and this is a challenge for those who neglect their arm-wrestling muscles.
I inherited my cast iron skillets (I have three of different sizes). My friend Jane R. found her first cast iron skillet years ago in an abandoned cabin in the woods of Maine. That’s a story worth sharing around the campfire—and is one that can be passed down through generations.
