The bright pink, rubber whiffle ball—a favorite dog toy, especially when I frost the insides with peanut butter— rolled under the chair. Chance, my adorable, playful dog ran to the chair and stopped abruptly. He stared at the chair, then looked at me. “Rut roh,” he said with his big brown eyes.
I got down on my elbows and knees, put my cheek to the floor and looked. There was no way I could reach under the chair to retrieve that ball. It was way back there, snug in the corner, beyond reclamation. On my hands and knees, I looked at Chance, facing me in anticipation, wagging his tail. He cocked his head questioningly. “Now what are we gonna do?”
I thought about it for a second. I could go get the broom and sweep it out, but Chance doesn’t like the broom. He hasn’t told us why yet, but he runs to the other room when we get it out, so the broom was out of the question. What else could I use?
“I know, ” I said to him. “I can use the yardstick! ” I bounced up and headed to the…where? Where was the yardstick? I couldn’t remember the last time I used the yardstick, but I knew we had one. Every home has one, don’t they? Where do people keep their yardsticks? There aren’t that many logical places a skinny, three-foot-long board will go. Chance had some suggestions:
“How about in the garage, leaning against the wall where the push broom, shovels, and rakes are?” (That’s not where we keep ours because we have no need for one out there. We have metal measuring tapes to gauge things outdoors. Yardsticks belong indoors.)
“What about behind a door in the spare bedroom, laundry room, or bathroom?” (Recent games of hide-n-seek with Chance would have located it if it were kept there. Whoever needs a yardstick in the laundry room, anyway? Not I.)
“In the linen closet?” (Good thought. It would fit there if we leaned it against the doorframe, but I would never think to look in the linen closet for a yardstick. Linens: soft, folded, embroidered, lovely. Yardstick: hard, stiff, wooden, a tool. Ne’er the twain shall meet.)
“I give up,” Chance said, dropping his tail between his legs in disappointment.
I was stumped. Then Joe walked through the room. Chance’s tail bounced back up into its nautilus form and began its dance. I asked, “Joe, do you know where the yardstick is?”
“Sure. It’s under your drop-down desktop.” Just like that.
And there it was, where I always keep the yardstick. You see, I open the waist-level drawers of my antique secretary so my drop-down desktop can rest on them. They are extra support so the desk doesn’t sag when I lean on it while typing this very column. I lay the yardstick between the drawers and the desktop to act as a cushion of sorts between them. It’s the perfect place to store a skinny, wooden measuring stick. But I’d forgotten it was there, out of sight beneath my desk.
I folded my writing desk into its closed position, grabbed the yardstick, and used it to nudge the ball out from behind the chair. Chance was back in business, following the bouncing ball. I won’t forget where the yardstick is again.
There’s something else I’m missing though, and Joe hasn’t been able to help me out with this one. It’s one of the two beaters that goes in my hand mixer. We’ve looked everywhere for it and it is not to be found. One beater is useless; you have to have two for a mixer to work properly. What could have happened to it? It’s not like a yardstick, which is designed for one purpose but is useful in all sorts of other ways. A beater has a single use. It goes in a mixer and I turn it on and that’s how liquid cream becomes light and fluffy and oh-so-delicious whipped topping. I need that beater!
Looking for half of a beater set reminded me of the time our vacuum cleaner disappeared. We had hired someone to blow insulation into our attic and he asked if he could use our vacuum to clean up afterward. A few days after the job was complete, I went to get the vacuum out of the hall closet and it wasn’t there. I looked everywhere possible—and impossible. I looked in the shower, in the garage, in the silverware drawer! Honest. I could not fathom where that vacuum went. We finally surmised that the insulation man loaded it into his truck and drove off with it, along with our check to pay him for the work.
Sometimes when I quit looking for something it shows up, so I’ve quit searching for the lone beater. But I spend a lot of time pondering its demise. Did it get thrown away? Did it end up in the box going to the thrift store? In the end I can only think of one answer: Chance took it. He’s a rascal.
