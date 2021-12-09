Last week Thunker readers got sentimental over their family’s traditional recipes and about mix tapes. Here are a few of the responses I received from that column [my comments are in brackets]:
California Carol C. said, “I really wish I had the recipe for my mom’s cranberry orange salad. I do recall grinding cranberries and oranges in a meat grinder.” [Ah yes, the old meat grinder, clamped to the counter and spewing out meat—or cranberries—in the shape of fat spaghetti noodles. Whenever Mom got out the meat grinder, we kids got excited to watch the show.]
[In my search for the cranberry salad Joe loved as a boy, I looked through all 111 recipe cards his mom had filed under “salads” in her recipe box, which is about two feet long and stuffed full of cards. I found eight different recipes he thinks might be the one he fondly recalls. They all call for cranberries or cranberry sauce. In addition, one calls for both cream cheese and yellow cheese, another calls for Tokay grapes. I had to look that up. The Tokay is a Hungarian sweet wine grape. A third includes oranges, pecans, celery, and mayonnaise. Another asks for frozen Indian Trail cranberry-orange sauce. I had to look that up too. The Indian Trail company is defunct so that card went right back into the recipe box. Yet another recipe calls for crushed pineapple and miniature marshmallows. Cottage cheese made its way into one recipe, apple sauce shows up in another, and Grand Marnier enhances the flavor in the last recipe.
I’ll be making them all—not all at once—so Joe can find his one true cranberry love. By next Thanksgiving we should have it pinned down. (I am going to vote for the one with Grand Marnier in it, no matter what!) Carol, if any one of these cranberry recipes sounds familiar, let me know. I’ll copy it over—by hand—and send it to you.]
Amy W. remembers: “I gave my daughter her great grandmother’s full wooden recipe box for Christmas a few years ago. I loved seeing my grandma’s handwriting on those special cards. Our favorite was a casserole that called for ‘10 cents worth of hamburger.’” [According to the The People History website, a pound of ground beef cost 12 cents in 1930 so we can assume Amy’s grandma’s recipe was calling for one pound of hamburger.]
Baker Mark K. said, “I'm baking an orange cranberry bread for Christmas right now, and I've been seeing the recipe cards in my mom's handwriting (and missing her and my dad). The orange cranberry bread is always the first thing I make for Christmas 'cause it just gets better as it sits! Lol!”
Mark continued, “And the mix tapes!!!! I love it. The last one I made was for Melanie about a year before we were married... so like 27 years ago! It was called ‘Love... or whatever.’ Lol! How romantic, yeah? We still have it though and a few other tapes because [daughter] Sarah inherited our 1998 Outback, and it has a tape deck in it! I love that she was a baby in that car, and then drove it to college, and now still has it after graduating in 2019! Those Subarus go on forever!” [I counted backward and figured Mark gave that last tape to Melanie in 1994. I asked him about the songs from ’94:]
“Oh, the songs were from earlier than 1994! There was ‘You've Got A Friend,’ ‘Let's Give Them Something to Talk About,’ ‘Hold My Hand,’ ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 miles),’ ’99 Miles from L. A.,’ ‘In Your Eyes,’ ‘True Companion,’ and more. ” [Sounds like a great, romantic mix, doesn’t it? What a treasure that tape is to Mel and Mark!]
Former Lincolnite Linda H. also appreciates the tape player in an old family car: “I still have literally hundreds of tapes, and when we inherited Gary’s mom’s car (a 2003 Mercury Sable, how could you get more Nebraska than that?!) I was delighted that it had a cassette player. My ‘best of’ tapes include ‘Emotional Content’ #s 1, 2, 3 & 4 but there are many more. I have several tapes with songs with Time, Love, or Dream in the title. About 50 of my tapes are Strictly Vinyl. I actually sold dozens of tapes (after I had recorded important ones onto my computer) to a friend who was still using a Walkman back in 2004 or so.
“I won’t give up this car until the cassette player quits working. I’m sure everything else can be fixed.” [I hated to trade in my 17-year-old Honda Accord with a tape player, so I understand Linda’s passion. It wasn’t so much the car as it was the tape player—and the stick shift, that I grieved losing.]
Most of today’s cars don’t even have CD players in them. But mine does, and I’m going to hang onto it for as long as I keep my mom’s recipe box. My car, my recipe box and I will become oldies and goodies together.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.