Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.