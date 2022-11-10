Once upon a time I knew a young girl who grappled with the concept of infinite love. In her mind she only had a certain amount of love to impart. If she loved her mom, she couldn’t love her stepmom too. We told her love was a limitless commodity. We said the more she gave away the more she would have. We encouraged her to runneth over her cup with love.
I thought of that lesson this morning as I was emptying the dishwasher and putting away clean coffee mugs. Although our cups runneth over with love at our house—like a rich, deep, dark coffee that warms us in ways similar to love—our cups also taketh over, filling every inch of space in the cupboard with no room to spare.
Mug storage in our kitchen is not on the same plane as love. Our love is boundless; our mug capacity is full-up. There is not room for one more cup in the cupboard. Not one.
We weeded several years ago and held back our very favorites, arranging them in our coffee cup cupboard to maximize every corner of space. All of the “rejects” were donated to charity. (Now there’s the definition of infinity for you: the number of coffee mugs for sale in secondhand shops. The mass of cast-offs is astounding; the excess is uncomfortably superfluous.)
Each of the mugs we kept has special meaning, with a history and a story, like old friends. No two are alike. One is the pottery mug I received as a Christmas gift from Bill Kezziah, the publisher of the Northern Light newspaper in Colorado Springs in 1986. I was new to the area, broke, and selling ads for the Northern Light. The mug, now more than 35 years old, reminds me of that young and carefree era of my life when I was single, bagging fourteeners on the weekends, and a 20-something using her degree in journalism by working for a legitimate, well-respected newspaper.
Other favorites include (from bottom to top in the photo) :
• A cup hand-painted by my bestie Kris in Boulder;
• A couple of Karen Dick mugs;
• One from my all-time favorite coffee shop (The Mill in Lincoln, Nebraska), given to me by my brother and his wife after house- and mom-sitting while Joe and I traveled in Israel;
• A mug that says, “Go kiss a Moose, ” a gift from Aunt Bobbie who lived in Alaska;
• A mug with the EP News logo on it, a gift from owners Gary and Kris Hazelton. (I use it most often for hot cocoa) ;
• One with a picture of the cover of my book—Slices of Life, Estes Park—on it (another gift from Kris in Boulder) which is my go-to when I drink tea after dinner; and
• A mug with a cartoon drawing of a New York City taxi on it, from Joe’s days of driving a cab in NYC.
As I said, I have a personal, friendly relationship with each of my mugs. As I wait for the coffee to brew each morning, I stand with the cupboard open, looking at the collection of mugs, and decide which one I will use that day. Sometimes I’m in the mood for something rustic (the Y of the Rockies mug), while other times I would prefer something traditional (the one bearing the logo from my brother’s old bike shop, Deluxe Bicycles in Lincoln, NE). Joe also has his favorites which he chooses over mine, as he should. Our mugs make us happy, but we have enough.
Somebody forgot to tell Joe that. He just ordered a new, custom-made mug with a photo of our Thursday morning Happy Feet group on it. (We go for a trek and then enjoy java and baked goods at a coffee shop.) I wonder which mug he’s going to get rid of in order to make room for this new one. My cup runneth over with curiosity.
