The Thunker, September 17, 2021

This is a photo of my mom, talking to me on the phone through the window of her memory care home during the COVID lockdown. We weren’t able to get any closer than what you see here, with a plate of glass between us.
Do you see that smile? Despite the path her life had taken, despite all she did to make sure her brain would not be hijacked by the debilitating disease called Alzheimer’s, regardless of the isolation of COVID and the inability to hug her family and friends, she smiled. In return, people loved her back. Of course I see it through biased eyes, but I don’t know anyone who didn’t like Jo Donohoe.
My mom was the greatest joy in my life. She was my confidant, my role model, the best listener, observer, seeker, adventurer, consoler, adviser, and friend. I used to fear the time when she would depart this planet—leaving me without my very foundation. But that day has come and I’ll be ok. She lives in me still. I hold her essence in my soul and always will.
One of her best friends, Ann B., tells of when she first knew Jo. They were in Ann’s car, and while Ann drove, Mom waved to people as they passed by, whether she knew them or not. That was my mom. In fact, she maintained a friendship that goes back to kindergarten in Des Moines, Iowa. She regularly reunited with “Rice, ” and several other grade school friends through the years until Mom’s disease prevented her from participating. It is amazing: Mom’s best friend goes back 82 years!
Mom’s chosen role in life was to care for others, most especially her husband (she was married to Dad for 62 years when he died in 2018), her five children and our spouses and my affiliate, her seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild, and her brother, who says JoAnn was his sanctuary in his early adult years. She was a volunteer with a capital V: teaching Sunday school when her kids were young and helping scouts earn badges. (I got my bowling badge and my sewing badge with other young girls under Jo’s instruction.) She delivered Meals on Wheels for years, helped the elderly navigate the complex web of medical bills, insurance paperwork and Medicare/Medicaid forms, and was a VITA volunteer (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), providing free tax preparation service for the underserved. She was also treasurer for her Unitarian Church.
As a volunteer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln (NE), she did information searches for medical staff, which turned into a paying position. (Pharmacist Mike G., who benefitted from her thoroughness, said she was “a 1980s version of Alexa or Siri” and “had a knack for searching and finding the information in a fraction of the time it would have taken us.”) Jo also enjoyed the years she volunteered for the Lincoln Public Libraries and as an usher at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Volunteering didn’t keep Mom busy enough however. Over the years she cross-stitched Christmas stockings for nearly everyone in the family. I don’t have an exact count but it must be close to 20 stockings she spent hours upon hours stitching for loved ones, plus she knitted and crocheted gifts all around. She was an avid bridge player (party and duplicate) and she golfed (scoring a hole in one on the same hole my Dad got his). She went to exercise classes for decades, loved to work puzzles, was an ardent reader, had a “Bagels and Joe” group of friends she socialized with, was in a writing group, and she met to discuss spiritual topics with a group of church women she called “Open Circle. ” Mom played three pieces on the piano over and over—to try to stave off the inevitable decline of her disease. She did all the right things to keep from getting dementia.
Jo Donohoe’s spirit took flight on the morning of September 13, or as my friend Terri said, “the right bit of prairie wind came along” to lift her divine breath away. Mom didn’t believe in an afterlife so I can’t say she has joined my dad in whatever comes after death. But I can say she has been released from the anguish of the disease that afflicted her on this earth and as much as we grieve, we also are relieved that she suffers no more.
Mom loved poetry and instilled in her family that same appreciation. One of her favorites was Abou Ben Adhem by Leigh Hunt. (Don’t let the unfamiliar name intimidate. Replace it with “Jo” if that makes it easier to read, because the poem captures her principles; her spark.)
Abou Ben Adhem (may his tribe increase!) Awoke one night from a deep dream of peace, And saw, within the moonlight in his room, Making it rich, and like a lily in bloom, An angel writing in a book of gold: — Exceeding peace had made Ben Adhem bold, And to the presence in the room he said, "What writest thou?"—The vision raised its head, And with a look made of all sweet accord, Answered, "The names of those who love the Lord." "And is mine one?" said Abou. "Nay, not so," Replied the angel. Abou spoke more low, But cheerly still; and said, "I pray thee, then, Write me as one that loves his fellow men." The angel wrote, and vanished. The next night It came again with a great wakening light, And showed the names whom love of God had blest, And lo! Ben Adhem's name led all the rest.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com. © 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.