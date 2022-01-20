One time when I was around five years old, my mother stood at the bottom of the stairs and called up to her clutch of kids, “Who wants to brush their teeth with soda?”
“What? Did she say ‘soda?’” we asked each other. We rarely had soda in the house. On special occasions we got to drink a carbonated concoction called 50/50, which was a half grapefruit/half lime, but normally our choice of beverage in the house was milk. We could have any flavor as long as it was white. So brushing our teeth with soda? What an opportunity!
I was first to rush to Mom with my toothbrush in hand. I held it out so she could pour soda over it and was puzzled when she lifted up a yellow-orange box of Arm & Hammer baking soda and dumped the gritty white powder onto my brush.
Powdered soda? I’d never seen anything like it. I popped my toothbrush into my mouth but instead of the sweet explosion I expected, my tongue was assaulted with a dry, salty dust that quickly turned to a thick paste.
Still today, I can’t pull a box of baking soda from the cupboard without remembering that experience. I don’t believe my mother was trying to deceive us. I have a hunch this was a brilliant idea she came up with to get us to brush our teeth. Nice try, Mom.
With that story in mind, let’s consider another food phrase with multiple meanings: “bread and butter.” The first thought that comes to my mind is my father, the man who baked and ate a loaf of bread about every three days. He toasted a slice and slathered it in butter that melted into puddles of liquid gold, then he put the next piece of bread into the toaster so it would pop up and be ready for butter just as he took the last bite of the current slice.
(This is the man who tortured his young children by having only cold butter on the table. We ripped our store-bought white bread to shreds trying to spread that hard butter on soft slices. While we struggled, he simply lined up pat next to pat on his bread and ate it that way. He also split and buttered his oyster crackers.)
That’s one meaning of bread and butter. Another is as a superstitious quip similar to, “Jinx, you owe me a Coke!” called out after two people unintentionally say the same thing at the same time. “Bread and butter” is said when two people walking together are forced to separate by an obstacle like a pole. By saying the phrase, the bad luck of letting something come between them is averted.
The term “bread-and-butter” originally comes from an old expression referring to what one does to earn the money to buy the necessities of life, as in, “It’s my bread and butter.” It can be equated to a chore, which is what some may consider the writing of a bread-and-butter note.
That’s the definition I’m looking for: the one that describes a thank you note. The bread-and-butter note. In our house it went like this:
Mom: “Who wants to write a bread-and-butter note?”
Me: “What? Did she say ‘bread and butter? ’ I do! I do!”
My mom may not have had much luck persuading her kids to willingly brush their teeth, but she was good at getting us to sit down and write bread-and-butter notes. I did it because it tickled my fancy to write a note called “bread and butter.” And also because I loved to write letters.
I learned to write bread-and-butter notes more than five decades ago and I continue to write them today. (I did let a few years slip by when I neglected my obligation. I apologize to those who are still waiting for my thank you notes to arrive in the mail. Don’t blame the mailman; it was me who was remiss. Since then I have redirected and am now back on track.) Sometimes I send a note via email, which is acceptable according to both Ann Landers and Emily Post, but they also say nothing is better than an old-fashioned, handwritten note sent with a postage stamp in the corner of the envelope and delivered by the US Postal Service. (We assume it will get there under these conditions.)
Those of my parents’ generation were expected to—and did write—thank you notes regularly. It is my observation that with each generation since then, the tradition has faded and today the bread-and-butter note is an unfamiliar pastime. It doesn’t seem to matter if a gift is handmade or expensive or personalized; gifts go largely unacknowledged by the younger set, and that hurts us older folks. In the words of my affiliate Joe, “A gift is an expression of love. If you don’t reciprocate with thanks, you are rejecting love.”
My sisters encouraged their kids to send bread-and-butter notes religiously since they were tots. Today those tots are adults and almost-adults and they continue the tradition on their own. I have been on the receiving end of their gracious expressions of thanks (and those of their mothers, my sisters) and I can say those handwritten, postage-stamped notes make my mailbox glow with glee!
I believe those who write thank you notes are also happier people. It’s somewhat like keeping a gratitude journal, only the gratitude gets mailed to the hostess or gift-giver rather than staying tucked between the covers of a book. The giver becomes the receiver and the receiver, the giver. A bread-and-butter note doubles the pleasure for all involved!
