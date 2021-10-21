Sometimes a columnist needs a break. When I’ve taken a week off in the past, I’ve had guest writers lined up to fill my space on Page 9. They were usually friends and acquaintances who wanted to dip their toe into the column-writing pond but not do a reverse-4.5-somersault-in-the-pike-position dive into an Olympic-size pool. I get that. It’s how I started The Thunker in March 2006: at the encouragement of Estes Park News columnist Mr. Balderdash (John Hazlitt), I wrote one 589-word commentary about the wind in Estes Park. I’ve been writing a weekly column ever since, except when I’ve taken the occasional intermission. That’s when someone with something to say used my allotted column inches on Page 9 to say it. But lately interest in substitute Thunking has subsided.
Is it something I said?
This week I’m submitting a collection of funnies my friend Don Lickfett sent me in 2012. When Don was living, he provided me with a lot of fodder for my columns. We were opposites politically but we both appreciated a clever play on words. A good joke—at no one’s expense—can build a strong bridge across a broad chasm. We need more of that these days.
• How does Moses make his tea? Hebrews it.
• Venison for dinner again? Oh deer!
• A cartoonist was found dead in his home. Details are sketchy.
• I used to be a banker, but then I lost interest.
• Haunted French restaurants give me the crêpes.
• England has no kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool.
• I tried to catch some fog, but I mist.
• They told me I had Type-A blood, but it was a Type-O.
• I changed my iPod's name to Titanic. It's syncing now.
• Jokes about German sausage are the wurst.
• I know a guy who's addicted to brake fluid, but he says he can stop any time.
• I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me.
• This girl said she recognized me from the vegetarian club, but I'd never met herbivore.
• When chemists die, they barium.
• I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. I just can't put it down.
• I did a theatrical performance about puns. It was a play on words.
• PMS jokes aren't funny. Period.
• We’re going on a class trip to the Coca-Cola factory. I hope there's no pop quiz.
• I didn't like my beard at first. Then it grew on me.
• When you get a bladder infection urine trouble.
• Broken pencils are pointless.
• What do you call a dinosaur with an extensive vocabulary? A thesaurus.
• I dropped out of communism class because of lousy Marx.
• All the toilets in New York's police stations have been stolen. The police have nothing to go on.
• I got a job at a bakery because I kneaded dough.
• Velcro—what a rip off!
If you want to experience the joy of column-writing, contact me using the address below. Try it—you might like it!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
