We spend all day every day alone, for the most part. We don’t talk to the people in the grocery store, often because we don’t recognize them with their mask on. Or is it that shaggy hairdo? We see someone sort of familiar but we’ve never known them to wear sweats, or go without makeup, or be in public with a baseball cap pushed down over their brow. We don’t approach them because we want to preserve their dignity but also because we don’t want to get close enough for a friendly conversation. Distance is the best medicine.
When we go on our daily walk or hike and approach another walker, we cross to the other side or step aside and glance away, sometimes without saying anything. (I say hello but I know people who think they’ll catch the virus if they so much as look at another person. I’m cautious but not that cautious.)
We wear gloves when we’re in public, wash our hands while singing Happy Birthday in our heads (admittedly, a lot faster than when this all started), and Mr. Clean with his bald head, bushy white eyebrows and gold hoop earring is our new best friend. Indeed, he’s the only non-relative we’ll allow into our house.
With all of this isolation, wouldn’t you think we’d be bubbling over with thoughts and ideas and ah-ha moments to talk about when we Zoom with friends and family? Doesn’t it seem likely we would want to aim the computer camera toward the end results of our newfound avocations, to show off what we’ve accomplished? But we don’t. What we do talk about, endlessly. without pause, ad nauseam, is COVID-19.
I’d like to explore other topics with you, but I haven’t exhausted my coronavirus confabulation yet. The longer I’m away from others however, the less able I am to assemble my thoughts in a tangible form, so here are random virology digressions:
• Does anyone else do a mental check first thing upon awakening in the morning? It goes like this: Do I feel chilled, or hot, like I have a fever? Is that light pulse at my temples a headache? Do I feel fatigued even after seven hours of sleep? Did that little cough mean something? Do I have it?
Nope. I feel fine. Another day above ground, thank goodness. It’s time to get up.
• How ‘bout this one: I arise each morning and follow a somewhat arbitrary routine which includes any or all of these: journaling, reading the paper, working the sudoku, preparing and eating breakfast, meditating, handling e-mail, and doing an online exercise class. Then when I look at the clock it’s 1:00 in the afternoon. How did that happen? Half the day is gone and I haven’t stepped outside except to get the paper. It’s no wonder my 10:00 p.m. bedtime has become 11:30 p.m. There’s not enough time in the day to get everything done!
Yet our pace has slowed and it feels good. Will it be difficult to gear back up when the time finally comes? Having to be somewhere at a certain time, showered and dressed in street clothes, with an agenda in hand might be a challenge. I hope I can remember how to set the alarm.
• It’s been six years since I’ve had a landline. Still, sometimes I come home, step into the house and listen for the familiar beep of the answering machine. I miss that happy little greeting and the gratification of punching the play button to listen to the message. Is the seclusion of the quarantine doing this to me, that I yearn for the companionship of an answering machine?
• To keep us all safe and healthy, parks and gyms are closed. Ergo, one of the best ways to get exercise is to walk in our neighborhoods. I’ve walked every day but two since we were told to stay safe at home on March 13. I’ve upped my mileage since those first walks and now I have an average number of steps that I strive to reach every day. I’ve become obsessed with my daily steps. Is anyone else willing to admit that sometimes they walk around the house late and night to get their step count up? Kitchen to dining room to hallway to bedroom to bedroom to hallway to nook and back to kitchen. (I do this while I’m brushing my teeth too.) Might this be the real reason I’m not getting to bed until 11:30 p.m.?
• I came upon a word today that I had to look up, and then I fell in love with it. Used to express surprise or gratitude, the archaic word is gramercy. During this pandemic—this extraordinary little dot on the 66-million-year-long human timeline—I strive to find reasons every day to give thanks. Today, when I watched Papa Goose and Mother Goose escort their six bumbling bundles of yellow fluff across the lake in perfect single file, I couldn’t help but laugh. There is no coronavirus in their lives. Nothing is out of the ordinary for this family of geese since the chicks hatched on April 30. They’re taking one day at a time, enjoying their time together, the parent geese as calm as the turtles sunning on the snags. But the goslings paddle across the water in a frenzy, as if they’re Charlie Chaplin wanna-bes in a fast-motion film. They’re adorable.
Gramercy!
