A woman in her mid-60s, her long curly hair pulled up in a messy knot, her cheeks rosy from gardening, steps outside, finds her favorite lawn chair, and sets it up on her porch. She goes back inside, takes her concertina out of its case, carries it outside, sits in that lawn chair, closes her eyes and starts playing the hauntingly beautiful “Ashokan Farewell. ” (You might recognize the tune from the PBS miniseries The Civil War. Although it sounds old, Jay Ungar wrote it in 1982. It’s one of my all-time favorite pieces of music.) After a bit, the woman with her squeeze box is joined by her husband, with his gray goatee and gentle creases spreading from the corners of his sparkly eyes. He suggests they play “Boys of Bluehill.” He taps his toe to set the beat, starts strumming his banjo, and off the two of them go, entertaining themselves with the jaunty hornpipe.
From down the road a bit, a couple walking their dog hears the music. They look at each other and smile big. As soon as they get the dog back home, they grab their instruments and walk back toward the music. They can’t wait to join their friends on this designated day: Play Music on The Porch Day.
It’s coming. Tomorrow, in fact. Saturday, August 26. I plan to be on my friends’ porch, playing along on my penny whistle (and maybe dancing my Limber Jack) while Joe keeps us all on the same beat with his guitar and vocals. (A limber jack is a foot-high wooden man with a long stick attached to his back. When I tap on his wooden dance platform with one hand and hold him by his stick over the platform, his hinged arms swing and swirl while his legs dance and tap to the rhythm of the song. He is a mesmerizing percussion doll, first patented in the 1860s.)
We’ll play a little, talk a little, play some more, goof up, play better, laugh, play, talk, play and play again.
Play.
There is a reason we call making music playing. The word play means we do something for enjoyment and recreation, whether it’s being involved in a game or producing music. Even when we partake in music that is melancholy, it is still playing—just not in the jolly sense—because it touches us deep in the core of our being—where we engage; where we truly feel. (From Neuroscience News: “A key reason we enjoy sad songs is because they profoundly move us. This experience is sometimes called kama muta, a Sanskrit term meaning ‘moved by love.’”)
The first Play Music on The Porch Day took place in 2014 and was based on this simple idea: “What if for one day everything stopped…and we all just listened to music? ” Four years later thousands of musicians from at least 70 countries and thousands of communities found common ground by playing music on their porches. Since then Play Music on the Porch Day has grown. It is a worldwide event, so if you check out the website www.PlayMusicOnThePorchDay.com, you can watch videos of all sorts of people across the globe playing a variety of instruments. The collection of videos includes an individual strumming a ukulele and singing; people playing a variety of odd-looking instruments I’ve never seen nor heard before; a flute and oboe duet; rock, jazz, Dixieland and bluegrass bands; a woman playing spoons; and on one porch I counted 14 people, young and old, singing “Bog Down in the Valley-O,” an old Irish drinking song. Once I started watching, I couldn’t stop. These clips showing musicians playing from their souls lit up my heart. Just as when I play music, when I listened, politics evaporated, grouchy weather seemed to calm, money woes disappeared. Every one of those musicians and I were speaking the same language.
That’s what music does. And that’s why I want to play music on Saturday. We haven’t rehearsed and we certainly won’t be performing. We’ll just be a-pickin’ and a-grinnin’ and having a good old time. Maybe others will show up with their instruments to join us. That would be fun. Perhaps other neighbors will drop by to listen. Or maybe nobody will pay us any mind. That’s okay too. I just want to play.
Note: To celebrate Play Music on The Porch Day in Estes Park, a night of handpan music will happen in the YMCA’s Hempel Auditorium. There is a cost for tickets.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
