Most people undergo the challenging experience of relocating at some point in their lives. I’ve moved nine times, including when I was too young to remember—and not including the boomerang moves back into my parents’ house for three summer months each year during college.
The stress of moving is caused by both physical and mental demands. It involves deciding what to take, packing it, loading it onto a truck, and then unloading it at the destination, unpacking it, and determining where to put it all. It’s nobody’s favorite thing to do.
When moving from Omaha to Estes Park 20 years ago, we hired professional packers and movers to do the job. That made it easy to transport things we didn’t even know we had. We moved everything! (Fortunately our new home already had a kitchen sink or we would have moved that too.) As I unpacked I came upon a very big, very light box and was surprised when I opened it to discover we had moved a box of empty boxes.
That’s when I knew I had a problem and there was no Box-Hoarders Anonymous that could help. I was on my own to figure out life’s big question: What is the meaning of The Box?
Boxes are the measure of all things.
I think therefore I have boxes.
Life is a box.
Moving-boxes are great to have on hand when you need to make a donation to the thrift store. It’s hard to give away a half-full box so I end up going from room to room trying to find things I don’t need anymore just to fill the box. That’s good for everybody. On the other hand, moving-boxes take up a lot of room, even when they’ve been broken down and folded up, so keeping them is a pain in the patootie. Easy solution: A grocery store can serve as a personal storage unit. Their boxes are free and are there when you need them. Still, I keep a few on hand (few being a relative term) —to store all the other boxes in.
I have Amazon boxes, stationery boxes, Postal Service boxes and kitchen appliance boxes. But most of all, I have shoe boxes. They are sturdy so they can withstand the abuse that comes from being shipped via the US Postal Service. (The way things are going, that may not be a concern for much longer.) Some people keep shoe boxes to store shoes in. That’s an organizational concept beyond my grasp. But shoe boxes can be useful for other things. Into the laundry room corner they go.
Ever since the invention of home computers we’ve been told to hang onto their boxes. What for? No one really knows. But we’re all doing it. It’s not just me. I suppose I keep computer boxes for when I upgrade and want to sell the old machine. But that’s ridiculous. I hang onto my computers so long they develop dementia. Nobody would ever buy one. Their boxes? They should be used in the garden; cardboard is a good weed barrier.
I used to keep jewelry boxes. But most jewelry comes in its own box (their own box? Is the word jewelry singular or plural?). Nobody wants to open a gift of jewelry in a used box. It sends the wrong message. So those lovely, sometimes velvety boxes simply multiply in the storeroom, hidden away inside other boxes (See, I told you shoe boxes are good for something). As bad as my box hoarding is, I am able to free myself from jewelry boxes.
Truly, my collection of boxes in every shape and size has come in handy. I always have the one I need. There comes a rare occasion however, when I decide it’s time to clean shop. I get out all the boxes, decide which ones are really worth keeping, and break down the rest for the recycle bin. Inevitably, the next week I can’t find that one perfect box because I just got rid of it.
My favorites are the oldies but goodies that have withstood the test of time. We have a Miller & Paine box with its distinctive baby blue lid that has been around for more than 30 years (Nebraska’s Miller & Paine department store was founded in 1898 and sold in 1988). We’ve used that box again and again and it is still holding its shape quite nicely.
Just this week we rediscovered a Marshall Field’s box with a “A gift from Marshall Field & Company” sticker inside dated 11/23/73. (The sticker says, “This is your identification sticker. Do not remove.” It’s been almost 50 years and that sticker has not been removed. We wouldn’t want to lose our identification!) My family moved from Chicago to Lincoln in December 1973 so this box most likely held a going away gift. The corners are intact, there are no dents or tears, the logo tissue paper is still inside. The box is a keeper.
Things have changed over the years however. People don’t use boxes today like they did in the past, thanks to a newcomer—the gift bag. What to do? Collect them—and store them in a box.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
