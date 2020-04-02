It is National Poetry Month at last! I’ve been eager for it to get here. We need the diversion so we can escape momentarily from the daily doom closing in on us. But before we get into the poetry, I have three thoughts about hand-washing:
1) We need to protect our planet; she’s hurting as much as the rest of us. By turning off the water while scrubbing our hands for 20 seconds, we’re not seeing wasted water going down the drain. We can use our elbows to do the turning on and off if we need to. There’s no harm if our elbows get contaminated—no one has yet to figure out a way to touch their face with their elbow. I’ll send you a crate of toilet paper if you can do it.
2) After we wash our hands for 20 seconds, we dry them. Why is it that after just a few uses, the hand towel starts to look grungy and gray? How can that be? Each time we dry our hands they’ve just been scrubbed like the dickens for 20 seconds!
3) They say that friction is a big part of what kills the virus on our hands, so when I’m not at the sink washing with soap and water, I’m rubbing my dry hands together. It may look a little sinisterly when my neighbors see me out walking, conniving like Dick Dastardly, but I’m willing to appear as a social miscreant so I may stay healthy. Drat, drat and double drat!
Now, to poetry.
As we’ve all learned, this isn’t the first time our world has been in the throes of a pandemic of such magnitude. It is estimated that about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, became infected with the Influenza of 1918, nicknamed the Spanish flu. The number of deaths was estimated to be about 675,000 in the United States and at least 50 million worldwide. What we’re experiencing today isn’t new, it’s just new (novel) to us. Hopefully all this hand-washing and physical distancing will slow down the virus so it doesn’t reach Spanish flu proportions.
Here are two poems about pandemics. The first, written in 1919 by J. P. McEvoy, is intended to be humorous, layered atop the terror of truth. From what we’re hearing, the symptoms of COVID-19 are ghastly, as were the tortures of the Spanish flu. I pray those who come down with the coronavirus manage to get through the plague with only minor symptoms.
When your back is broke and your eyes are blurred.
And your shin-bones knock and your tongue is furred,
And your tonsils squeak and your hair gets dry,
And you’re doggone sure that you’re going to die,
But you’re skeered you won’t and afraid you will,
Just drag to bed and have your chill;
And pray the Lord to see you through
For you’ve got the Flu, boy,
You’ve got the Flu.
When your toes curl up and your belt goes flat,
And you’re twice as mean as a Thomas cat,
And life is a long and dismal curse,
And your food all tastes like a hard-boiled hearse,
When your lattice aches and your head’s abuzz
And nothing is as it ever was,
Here are my sad regrets to you,
You’ve got the Flu, boy,
You’ve got the Flu.
What is it like, this Spanish Flu?
Ask me, brother, for I’ve been through,
It is by Misery out of Despair,
It pulls your teeth and curls your hair,
It thins your blood and brays your bones
And fills your craw with moans and groans,
And sometimes, maybe, you get well —
Some call it Flu — I call it hell!
The second poem, called Pandemic, was written just a couple of weeks ago by Lynn Ungar, a Unitarian minister (www.lynnungar.com). It inspires us to reach out—and reach our highest potential as humans.
What if you thought of it
as the Jews consider the Sabbath—
the most sacred of times?
Cease from travel.
Cease from buying and selling.
Give up, just for now,
on trying to make the world
different than it is.
Sing. Pray. Touch only those
to whom you commit your life.
Center down.
And when your body has become still,
reach out with your heart.
Know that we are connected
in ways that are terrifying and beautiful.
(You could hardly deny it now.)
Know that our lives
are in one another’s hands.
(Surely, that has come clear.)
Do not reach out your hands.
Reach out your heart.
Reach out your words.
Reach out all the tendrils
of compassion that move, invisibly,
where we cannot touch.
Promise this world your love—
for better or for worse,
in sickness and in health,
so long as we all shall live.
Find a way to show your love—to your neighbor, your family, yourself. There is no reason to wait —and all the reason in the world not to wait.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
