The AP (Associated Press) Stylebook is a writing guide for journalists. It is the go-to for reporters and columnists who want to write correctly. Because our language is perpetually morphing, the writer’s guide provides updates and guidelines to keep current on today’s parlance. Such as psychic bandwidth.
My friend Judy R. told me today that she has no psychic bandwidth left. I was so preoccupied with plans to go to see my mom, practice my penny whistle, write this column, put up the Christmas tree, take out the garbage, and finish a Willa Cather book for book club, I didn’t have time to think about what psychic bandwidth meant. But the phrase stuck with me and later I looked it up. Psychic bandwidth is simply space to think, and it’s a thing, although it doesn’t show up in even the most current AP Stylebook. I looked. While I was there, I took some time to peruse my old college study buddy.
The Stylebook reminds me of a Dilbert cartoon that ran in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago. Dogbert, sitting at a laptop, says, “My new hobby is rewriting Shakespeare’s plays so the sentences make sense. He had some good plot ideas, but I think he was drunk when he wrote the dialogue. ”
Dilbert replies, “I admire your confidence,” as we see Dogbert’s computer screen, which reads, “Where are you, Romeo?”
That’s the perfect example of how language changes over time. Here are some other changes that have taken place recently, going as far back as the late ’70s and early ’80s when I was studying journalism in J-school. At the time I felt so sophisticated by saying I was in J-school. I was less confident when, try as I might, I could not get an A in my feature writing class. But I don’t hold a grudge. No, no grudge here. Just ask the professor. I’ve mentioned it to him at every alumni event I’ve attended in the past 35+ years but every time, I’ve told him not to feel bad; I don’t hold a grudge. The old geezer.
(Geezer is one of those words that’s been around since the 19th century but became more common in the 1990s.) Want more?
How about google? Google is a play on the real-life mathematical term, googol, which is the number one with 100 zeros behind it. The word as a verb showed up in the dictionary for the first time in 2006. In the timeline of the evolution of words, google is just baby. Other computer words that are in their infancy in the bigger language picture include
• joystick (used to play video games. In 1970, who’d ever heard of a video game!)
• spam (not the canned spiced ham but the other, bad spam)
• snail-mail (and its opposite, email)
• iAnything, and
• the internet. (Did you know the word internet is short for internetwork, a set of smaller networks that communicate using the same protocols?)
Here’s another change made by the AP Stylebook: it used to instruct us to capitalize the word internet but has since changed it to lower case, just like the web—as in World Wide Web. Not a big deal, except for wordies like me who live to capitalize correctly. This change threw us for a Loop.
The I. T. world also brought about the crazy term Y2K. The quirky alias stood for the first year of the new millennium, when we were skunked into thinking the entire computer universe would crash at the stroke of midnight because the machines hadn’t been programmed to handle the year 2000 and thereafter. Turns out it was all fake news. (Thank goodness that phrase is brand new on the scene and will hopefully fade into oblivion before you finish reading this column.)
There are other words we use daily that are new, or at least have fresh meaning.
• Being green (not resembling a martian, but being environmentally conscious)
• Watching a sitcom (a situation comedy), which does not include Star Trek, although a Trekkie might find some situations in a Star Trek episode humorous. (Trekkie is a new word in the larger vocabulary order. The first Star Trek series aired in 1966.)
• A muffin top (a roll of overhanging skin visible above the top of a pair of tight-fitting, low-waisted pants. Not to be confused with love handles, which are formed on the sides of the waist and are used to pull a partner closer for a kiss.)
• A nimby (an acronym for Not In My Back Yard. A nimby is someone who builds a house in a field where the elk hang out but then complains when someone else wants to construct a building in an area where the elk hang out. Probably the very same elk.)
• People have a right to build on their land if it is zoned for such. Every structure standing today was built on what was once open land. I may be persnickety about this. That’s a word revived from long ago that I like very much because it is fun to say.
• Quidditch is a word that has actually been added to the dictionary because of the huge popularity of the Harry Potter books. (For the one or two of you who haven’t read any Harry Potter books, Quidditch is a sport played by witches and wizards on flying broomsticks.)
• Now I’m losing my mojo. (This word probably arrived with the slaves brought to the US from West Africa, and may mean something close to witchcraft. But today I use it in place of the word energy. Or psychic bandwidth. Like my friend Judy, I’ve plumb run out of it.)
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2020 Sarah Donohoe
